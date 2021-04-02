What are the nine rules that will make you lose weight according to nutrition experts

Losing weight safely and without rebound is possible while following a healthy diet. Rather than crash diets in which certain food groups are often restricted or directed to eat the same foods repeatedly, nutrition experts share recommendations that can deliver results and maintain your lifestyle.

Just as the Harvard School of Public Health offers a guide to eating at The Healthy Eating Plate. There are also “rules”, which are actually eating recommendations from the British National Health Service (NHS) Eat Well Guide, for a healthy diet and weight loss.

1. Five servings of fruits and vegetables a day

Fruits and vegetables are nutritious, and most are low in calories and fat. They add volume to dishes and can give the feeling of being full thanks to the water and fiber they contain. Eating your five servings of fruit and vegetables a day not only helps you lose weight, Studies show that these foods also give you a longer life.

A serving of fresh, canned or frozen fruits and vegetables is 80 g. A serving of nuts is 30 g.

2. Reduce the consumption of saturated fat

The body needs fat, although not in large amounts. What matters most is the type of fat. Unsaturated fats are considered healthy like those in avocados, olive oil, nuts, oily fish.

Eat Well recommends reducing your consumption of saturated fats as they can increase the amount of cholesterol in your blood. Saturated fat is found in many foods, including: hot dogs, lard, butter, cream, hard cheeses, fatty cuts of meat, and cakes.

In general, low-fat foods are also lower in sugars, which reduce the calorie count of food. Beware of “low fat” or “light” foods but they are high in added sugar.

3. Eat fish twice a week

Fish provides high-quality protein, low in calories, low in saturated fat and the main source of healthy fats, omega-3. Fish is also rich in other nutrients like vitamin D and selenium. Very few foods contain vitamin D, and fish is the best source. In addition, this food also provides vitamin B12, niacin, vitamin B6, zinc, iron and iodine.

Eat Well recommends eating at least 2 servings of fish a week, including at least 1 serving of oily fish (salmon, sardines, trout, herring, mackerel, and tuna).

4. Less sugar

Sugary foods and drinks are often high in calories, If consumed too often, they can contribute to weight gain. Eating and drinking lots of added sugar is also linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and inflammation in the body according to the American Heart Association.

Added sugar is sugar that is added to foods, beverages, and seasonings during processing. For example: soft drinks, sugary cereals, cakes, etc.

5. Consume less salt

Even when you don’t add salt to your food, you may be eating too much sodium. Large amounts of sodium are in foods that are added to salt in their manufacture, such as bread, processed meat, soups, breakfast cereals, cheeses, salty snacks, sauces (such as Worcestershire and soy sauce) , in certain condiments (such as ketchup). More than 1.5 g of salt per 100 g means that the food is high in salt.

Eating too much salt can raise your blood pressure. People with high blood pressure are more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke. The World Health Organization recommends consuming less than 2 grams of sodium a day, which is equivalent to 5 grams of salt (a little less than a teaspoon).

6. Eat foods rich in fiber

Eat healthy carbohydrates that provide fiber such as whole grains, brown rice, or whole wheat pasta.

Eat Well suggests including at least 1 starchy food with every main meal. This may seem strange to some people, but it is noted that gram for gram of carbohydrates they contain provides less than half the calories from fat. These foods can help you feel full longer. Refined or white carbohydrates such as white rice or refined flour bread are not recommended.

7. Drink water

It is recommended to drink 6 to 8 glasses of fluids every day, mainly water. You can also include a moderate consumption of unsweetened tea or coffee and low-fat milk. Non-alcoholic beverages count and sugary soft and carbonated beverages should be avoided as they are high in calories. Even unsweetened fruit juices and smoothies are high in free sugar; it should not be more than 150 ml a day of juices or shakes, which is a small glass.

8. Have breakfast

Some people skip breakfast because they think it will help them lose weight. But Eat Well points out that a healthy breakfast high in fiber and low in fat, sugar, and salt it can be part of a balanced diet and give you the nutrients you need for good health.

Breakfast can help you keep your appetite under control and helps reduce unhealthy carbohydrate cravings. Especially if it is a balanced breakfast that includes protein and fiber.

9. Get active

If you want to eat weight, eating an Eat Well diet suggests trying eat less and be more active. Eat a healthy and balanced diet.

Physical activity contributes to weight loss and can decrease abdominal fat, increase cardiorespiratory capacity, and can help maintain weight loss.

