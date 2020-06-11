Yes, these are times of change. For a long time a Liga MX Assembly did not announce so many modifications from one tournament to another.

The new reality of Mexican soccer is reinvention, that is how new places, new names, new owners, new ways of contracting are presented. All this before the start of the 2020 Opening, which will be, it is official, next July 24. Reinvent your League.

Change of venue. Official, it was announced that Monarcas Morelia will now be called Mazatlán FC, and its headquarters will no longer be Morelia, Michoacán, but rather the port of Sinaloa.

Change of owner. Grupo Caliente is no longer the owner of Querétaro, now it belongs to a group of entrepreneurs that also manages the Atlante.

Role changes now the promoters will be owners. It was announced that Greg Taylor, a well-known player agent, will be a manager at Gallos.

Change in competition. The repechage returns. The teams, from 5 to 12 place in the table will face each other to enter the Liguilla.

Currency exchange. All contracts made will be in national currency.

Changes in penalties. The last place of the quotient will not lose the category, its punishment will be to pay up to 120 million pesos of fine.

Changes in obligations. Soccer players and technicians will be in charge of paying their taxes, not the clubs.

Contract changes. Double contracts are prohibited. No player is allowed to reach an external agreement with the club and in any case, must register.

All this in the new and reinvented Liga MX.





Data

6 years. They are the ones where the relegation in the Mx League will be suspended.

120 million. Pesos will pay the last place in the quotient table at the end of the season.

On hold. The issues regarding the Expansion League will be covered the following week.

World. The tournament final will change if Mexican clubs go to the Club World Cup.





Starts on July 24

The start of the Apertura 2020 tournament will be on July 24. There will be two double days.

Move. “The change of name and headquarters of the Monarcas Morelia club to Mazatlán FC in the city of Mazatlán was approved.”

Roosters. “The Querétaro club reported the replacement of the membership certificate. The owner will be Gabriel

Solar “.

Repechage. “A new format for the final phase of the League was approved, where there will be a

rephysication “.

Pesos. “It will be compulsory for employment contracts to be agreed in Mexican pesos and not with other currencies.”





Punishments.

“The sanctions for the last places of the quotients were agreed. The last site will pay 120 million pesos”

Taxes. “Players and members of technical bodies will be in charge of managing their fiscal situation.”

Prohibited. “There is no space for double contracts with players or coaches, if there is, they must be registered.”

Promoters. “Greg Taylor (shareholder in Qro.) Delivered a letter stating that he has not been a promoter for two years.”

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad