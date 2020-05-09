Alberto Fernández announced this Friday that the quarantine to face the coronavirus will continue until Sunday, May 24. Without major changes in the city of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs and with greater flexibility in the rest of the country.

Although the President did not anticipate what the new activities will be enabled as of Monday, at night it emerged that they will be the following industries: Automotive and auto parts; electronics and appliances; textile, footwear and clothing; tobacco products; metallurgy, machinery and equipment; graphics, editions and prints; wood and furniture; toys; pharmaceutical laboratories; chemistry and petrochemistry; manufacture of motorcycles and bicycles and manufacture of tires. In all cases it was clarified that it will be for those workers who do not need to use public transport.

The decree of necessity and urgency that will be published this Saturday will also indicate:

Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation is extended until Sunday, May 24 inclusive.

Continued prohibited throughout the country the teaching of face-to-face classes, public and private events (social, cultural, recreational, sports, religious), shopping malls, cinemas, theaters, cultural centers, libraries, museums, restaurants, bars, gyms and clubs . Also public transport of intercity, inter-jurisdictional and international passengers and tourist activities, opening of parks and squares.

The borders will continue to be closed.

It was also clarified that Those over 60 years of age, pregnant women, and people in risk groups are still exempt from working.

The governors (except Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof) exceptions may be decided taking into account the criteria established by the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

“These days I listened impatiently to many talking about taking care of the economy. We are all very concerned. We know of the suffering of those who are not having a good time because they have their businesses closed or cannot work, do everything they would like to do in terms of development. We know the problem that quarantine creates for the purposes of economic development. That is why we pay attention with measures for those who need them the most, ”said Alberto Fernández when announcing the extension of the quarantine.

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, confirmed that In the city of Buenos Aires, children’s recreational outings will be enabled during the weekends. “I want to confirm that our objective is the health and life of the people. And in line with that, ratify that the quarantine continues in the city of Buenos Aires. Mobility tripled in the city of Buenos Aires. Despite the fact that it has tripled, the level of cases in the city of Buenos Aires, the number of cases has remained relatively stable, except in the most vulnerable areas and the nursing homes. We are still in quarantine. It is a very contagious disease. We are not going to throw all the effort overboard, because these results are the product of the effort of everything. It is very rare to find someone in the City who does not wear a chinstrap. The behavior has been good and the result was very good, “said the head of the Buenos Aires Government.

And Axel Kicillof justified the decision of keep a good part of the restrictions in the Buenos Aires suburbs why “the disease is not controlled” “Despite all the anxieties, we have to be responsible and stay at home. Quarantine continues in the province of Buenos Aires. We have to be careful and continue taking care of ourselves“, Explained the Buenosairean governor.