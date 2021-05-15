What are the negative effects of using home remedies to whiten your teeth



There are safe and effective teeth whitening options that can be used both in the office and at home.

Teeth can become stained or discolored for various reasons. Among the most frequent reasons is the habit of smoking, the consumption of drinks such as coffee, tea, red wine and foods with dyes. It is common for many people who want to whiten their teeth to try using natural home remedies.

Among so many home methods you can find is the use of bicarbonate, activated charcoal, hydrogen peroxide and turmeric. However, these techniques are not scientifically proven and following them can damage your teeth rather than favor them and make them look better.

Baking soda and acids

Using acids like lemon or vinegar along with baking soda is a combination that can damage your teeth. The American Dental Association (ADA) explains that prolonged contact of the acid can wear down enamel, the layer that covers the teeth and protects them from sensitivity and cavities. Even worse if an abrasive such as baking soda is used.

Activated carbon | peroxide

There are two remedies that consist of using activated charcoal or a paste made with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide as scrubs for the teeth. These methods are not recommended by dentists as the products they are so abrasive they can wear down enamel and expose a tissue called dentin which is under the enamel, it is softer and yellow.

Oils | spices

Using oils like coconut or spices like turmeric has not been proven as a reliable method of teeth whitening. Therefore, they are a useless remedy. Some spices have strong pigments such as turmeric can temporarily turn your teeth yellow.

The ADA notes that there are safe and effective teeth whitening options that can be used both in the office and at home, including over-the-counter bleaches.

Whenever you buy an over-the-counter teeth whitening product Look for the ADA seal of acceptance. Follow the product instructions, improper use can lead to unwanted side effects such as gum irritation or tooth sensitivity.

If you are interested in starting a treatment to whiten your teeth, the ideal is to previously consult a dentist to evaluate the health of your teeth and it will also be helpful to receive recommendations on the best whitening treatment suitable for you.

To keep your teeth white, brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes., clean between your teeth once a day. Avoid smoking and limit foods and drinks that can stain your teeth, like coffee, tea, and red wine. To avoid staining your teeth when consuming these drinks also drink water.

It is also advised to visit the dentist at least once a year for preventive care and dental cleaning.

Why is a professional dental cleaning necessary?

Dental cleaning by a dentist removes plaque, soft yellow build-up, and calculus (hardened plaque) that we cannot reach. Soft accumulation is made up of billions of different types of bacteria that when multiplied too much can cause holes in the teeth or gum disease, according to Arosha Weerakoon, a member of the Australian Dental Association explains through The Conversation.

