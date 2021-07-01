What are the most valuable car brands in the world?

Enlarge

ACD June 28, 2021

Tesla becomes the most valuable car brand, occupying position 47 in a ranking led by Amazon.

The consulting firm Kantar Brand publishes each year a particular ranking in which it values what are the 100 most valuable brands on the planet (including automotive).

In its 2021 report, the consulting firm highlights that the joint value of these 100 companies grew by 42 percent compared to 2020, reaching a record figure of more than seven trillion dollars, which shows the rebound in the world economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tesla, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, in the top 100

Among the hundred most powerful brands in the world, four of them are automotive brands, one of them being the fastest growing in the entire ranking: Tesla.

The brand created and led by Elon Musk is also the most valuable car brand in the world, valued at 42,606 million dollars thanks to an increase of 275 percent in its value compared to the previous edition of the study. With this, the American electric car brand is ranked 47th in the ranking, which lead by Amazon, Apple and Google.

How does Tesla make money? And, believe it or not, it is not selling cars

Toyota ranks second in the ranking of car brands, with a value of 25,975 million dollars, which represents a loss of 5 percent over the previous year and is now ranked 64.

Near her is placed Mercedes-Benz (67th place), which now has a value of 25,835 million dollars, with a growth of 21 percent over the last report.

BMW, ranked 71st, is the fourth most valuable car brand of the study, and the last one of this top 100, with a value of 24,821 million dollars (with a growth of 21 percent). Finally, the top 10 car manufacturers are completed by Honda (10,570 million dollars), Ford (10,444 million), Audi (8,931 million), Nissan (8,317 million), Volkswagen (7,059 million) and Porsche (6,858 million).

