What are the most recommended dinners to lose weight and combat chronic constipation?



Hydration is a fundamental aspect to combat constipation and accelerate weight loss.

We all want to lose weight and be healthier. Not in vain every day we are more in contact with the best food alternatives, which thanks to their nutrient density are related to great health benefits and a more effective weight loss. Additionally, it has been proven that one of the digestive conditions that most hinders weight loss is chronic constipation. The truth is that eating habits directly influence both weight loss and digestion. Based on this, one of the most recurrent questions is What are the best dinners for weight loss? Finally, a healthy dinner rich in fiber is appreciated in the quality of sleep during the night and the next morning by promoting easy and regular bowel movements.

Fortunately, there are foods that are a great help to relieve chronic constipation, in fact it has been proven that following a balanced diet is the best and most effective long-term treatment And without side effects! Here is a selection of the foods that you simply cannot miss in your weekly dinners, they are accessible and delicious.

1. Foods rich in fiber

Of course this is one of the most obvious recommendations, it is well known that fiber is a fundamental nutrient for a good digestive process and is key to combat chronic constipation. In such a way that increasing the consumption of foods rich in fiber is the primary advice of doctors and specialists, these are the best alternatives.

– Legumes: Go ahead and try the wide range of variants they are incredibly rich in fiber, accessible and versatile. Go for variants of white, black, pinto, chickpeas, kidney beans and lentils.

– Green leafy vegetables: They are one of the best additions to create healthy and light dinners, they are very low in calories, abundant in nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber.

– Fruits rich in fiber: Fruits simply cannot be absent, especially those nights when you want something fresh and light. Select the varieties richest in fiber such as apples, pears, berries, prunes, peaches and bananas.

– Seeds and nuts: A great complement to make your dinners much more abundant, creative and nutritious, also richer in fiber. Choose walnuts, almonds, pistachios, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds.

– Whole grains: Cereals are a great addition to dinner as long as you select the whole grains and not the refined ones. They are a great source of complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and key minerals. Bet on using wheat bran, quinoa and oats, they are perfect for accelerating intestinal transit and losing weight.

2. Healthy fats

Certain daily eating habits slow digestion and contribute to constipation, which is mostly related to a high consumption of fried foods, red and processed meats. Another habit that we rarely consider is a low intake of healthy fats, the digestive system and other organs need quality fats to function properly. In many cases of chronic constipation, a greater consumption of fats intervenes positively, the truth is that it will always be healthy and it is recommended to consume more healthy fats. It is important to watch your portions, as well as limit those sources of saturated and trans fats. Bet on the best sources of unsaturated fats: olive oil, avocado, seeds, nuts, fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, tuna and mackerel.

3. Hydrating foods and drinks

Dehydration is one of the main causes of temporary and chronic constipation. Therefore, to prevent risk and reduce symptoms, one of the most fundamental measures is to stay hydrated. Although it is essential to ensure the consumption of water and natural infusions, there are other foods that are a great complement. According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is recommended to increase the consumption of highly hydrating foods: yogurt or kefir, broths, soups and creams, fruits rich in water such as melons, peaches, pineapple, berries and citrus. Vegetables rich in water are also a great ally, such as lettuce, cucumber, zucchini, celery and tomatoes. Other great alternatives are natural and sugar-free juices, smoothies, waters and infusions.

