What are the most popular Easter sweets in the United States?



A family will spend an average of $ 25 to buy Easter candy.

The weekend has arrived and millions of families throughout the United States have waited for the moment to collect with the necessary sanitation measures the traditional Easter eggs, as well as the delicious sweets that are consumed at this time of year. It is calculated that a family spent an average of $ 25 to buy some type of candy during this season.

According to the survey conducted by the site topagency.com West Virginia residents are the most fond of Easter followed by residents of Louisiana and Pennsylvania, while those living in Oregon, Nevada and California are the least enthusiastic about the celebrations.

The most hated sweets of Easter

The survey also reveals that Americans either love or hate Peeps marshmallows, just as the Pepsi soft drink company is launching a new marshmallow-flavored drink.

According to the preferences of the citizens Peeps are in the top 5 candy Americans hate the most at 16%It is followed by Jelly Beans with 15%, coconut nest candies with 13%, Easter chewing gum with 11% and lastly Jordan Almonds with 9% of the preferences.

The 5 Easter sweets Americans love the most

The favorite candy at this time it’s peanut butter eggs from Reese with 14% of the votes and it is not a surprise. It is followed by Easter M & M’s in second place and Jelly Belly gummies in third. Fourth place is held by Hershey’s Easter Bunnies and fifth by Cadbury Easter Eggs.

No matter what your favorite candy is this season, the important thing is that you enjoy them this weekend by gathering for a family meal or with your friends, attending a religious service or collecting the traditional Easter eggs.

