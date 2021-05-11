There are many questions that users ask about the Metro CDMX, so we share the most frequent with their answers.

Every day the Metro CDMX transports millions of people throughout the city, and although it has recently been the protagonist of numerous tragedies, it has also become the target of the strangest and bizarre questions from the capital.

What are the most frequently asked questions about the CDMX metro?

We share some of the most frequently asked questions about the Mexico City Metro, some of them can be quite strange.

Photo: Getty Images

How can I get on the Metro for free?

People over 60 years of age or with disabilities can travel the metro for free, they only have to prove that they are of age by presenting their official identification, and in case of disability, prove it with an official document that indicates it.

However, there are people who are looking to travel for free around the subway train without meeting the above conditions, which brings us to the next question.

How can I clone the Metro cards?

More than a year ago, the capital authorities detected that some organizations were selling cards to ride the Metro with more than 100 pesos of balance, at a price of 60 or 70 pesos.

The bad news for users who acquired them is that these cards were detected and rejected at the turnstiles, which means that, clone Metro cards To travel for free or even less cost is not a good idea.

How much does a place cost to work in the Metro?

If you want to work in the Mexico City Metro, this information could be very useful for you.

The first thing you have to know is that you have to be over 16 years old and submit a written request at the Metro offices located on Avenida José María Izazaga 72, at the station Isabel the Catholic of the line 1.

The position awarded will depend on your skills, level of academic studies and the result of your medical and psychometric tests.

However, there are those who claim that for work in the Metro CDMX, you have to buy a square with a cost ranging from 10,000 to 20,000, is it true?

Photo: Getty Images

How many trains does the CDMX Metro have?

According to Mexico City Metro, there are a total of 384 trains, of which 292 trains are made up of 9 cars and 29 are made up of 6 cars.

The STC distributes the trains according to the influx of each of the Metro lines. For example, line four only has 15 trains, while line 3 has 51, line 1 has 49 and line 2 has 41.

How many people does the Metro transport per day?

A report from the Urban Passenger Transport revealed that the Mexico City Metro is used by around 4 million people a day.

Peak hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Can they stop me in the Metro for delivering goods?

The merchants of Mexico City are very creative when it comes to selling their products and merchandise, many of them even used some of the Metro stations as a point of delivery of their merchandise to their customers.

However, some signs appeared on the subway network, which assured that it was forbidden to make this exchange of goods in the STC, citing the Civic Law of Mexico City Yet the Mobility Law that prohibit informal trade.

The CDMX government he said about it:

The Metro reports on deliveries and exchanges within the facilities; Likewise, it exhorts citizens to remain within them for the shortest possible time in the event of a contingency. pic.twitter.com/KgJV8QFhru – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) September 10, 2020

What are the most dangerous Metro lines and stations?

The Metro has become one of the favorite places for criminals to commit robberies against users of the most used transport in the city, their favorite objects are cell phones, backpacks, bags and purses.

A study carried out by México.com revealed to citizens what are the most dangerous TSC lines:

According to the report, 33% of the crimes were committed in the line B, especially in the plot that goes from the Nezahualcóyotl station to Ciudad Azteca station.

Regarding the most dangerous Metro stations for crimes with violence, are: Jamaica (Line 9), Four ways (Line 2), Tacuba (Line 7), Candelaria (Line 4), Vulgar (line 9) and Tepito (line B).

Regarding crimes without violence, there are the following stations: gentleman (lines 2 and 3), Plinth (line 2), Fine arts (line 2) and Pino Suarez (lines 1 and 2).

