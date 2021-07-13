What are the most dangerous roads in Spain in 2021?

As every year, we review what are considered the Most dangerous roads in Spain in 2021. The data come from the study of Associated European Motorists (AEA), which has analyzed the danger of the State Road Network in the five-year period 2015-2019. The data has improved compared to the previous report, but there is still sections with a worrying accident concentration and that is where the majority of victims are registered.

We must start by saying that Spain has a road network that adds up 165,624 kilometers among those that are managed by the Central Administration, by the Autonomous Communities, by the Provincial Councils and by the Cabildos. To this must be added another 490,000 kilometers of interurban roads managed by municipalities and other organizations. On average, it has been calculated that Medium Hazard Index (MPI) on Spanish roads is 9.5 on average (9.8 in the previous period).

What really worries are the sections that have an MPI ten times higher than the national average. There is nothing less than 500 dangerous sections spread over 82 roads in 44 Spanish provinces. This figure increases from the 180 sections that existed before and it is worrying because they have been accounted for 1,685 accidents and 2,523 victims in recent years. The AEA study counts them in sections of one kilometer in which the MPI is higher than 100. 51 of them already appeared in last year’s report and in 39 their dangerousness index has increased.

Among conventional highways, the most dangerous section is the Km. 245 of the N-2, in the province of Zaragoza. It has a dangerousness index that is 686 times the average, a not inconsiderable figure. Although the section with the highest number of accidents and victims is still the Km. 12 of the A-55, at the height of Mos, in Pontevedra. At this point, 108 accidents and 194 victims have been registered, although its MPI has improved compared to previous years.

If we continue with conventional roadsOther sections such as Km. 0 of the A-77a motorway in Alicante, with 100 accidents and 128 victims, do not go unnoticed; or Km. 17 of the T-11 highway, in Tarragona, with 95 accidents and 155 victims. And if we go to toll roads, we see that on average they have a lower danger index (5.9) due to their state. Even so, there are 100 sections that exceed four times the average and that concentrate 641 accidents and 1,046 victims.

In this section, the most dangerous section is the Km. 20 of the AP-41, in the province of Toledo, with an MPI of 242.2 that is 43 times higher than the national average. The one that registers the most accidents among the toll roads is the Km. 146 of the AP-7, in Barcelona, ​​with 95 accidents and 161 victims (of which 159 are slightly injured).

Source: AEA

