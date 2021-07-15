What are the most common sports injuries in summer and how to prevent them

07/15/2021 at 08:10 CEST

The cycling, hiking, swimming, the soccer or long walks on the beach are some of the most popular activities during the summer months.

Taking into account that we are still in a pandemic and that experts insist on the need for our lives to develop outdoors, these activities seem the most pertinent to practice sports and stay healthy while taking advantage of vacations.

It is precisely in the summer months when trauma specialists see an increase in certain injuries directly related to the practices of these sports.

Injuries that, in many cases, could have been avoided simply by following some recommendations when practicing these summer sports.

The doctor Paloma Muñoz-Mingarro Martínez, from the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service of Hospital La Luz, divides into two types the most common accidents that occur during the summer months, those derived from water activities and those from rainfed activities.

Water activities

Accidents that occur in aquatic environments, Dr. Muñoz-Mingarro highlights the main injuries that usually occur:

Spinal cord injuries: they occur when diving into water, either in the sea, in the pool, in the river, swamp or in a pool. And they occur “fundamentally because the water gives a false sensation of cushioning both when jumping or riding in a motorized vehicle (boat, jet ski) or non-motorized vehicle (surfing, etc)”.

“In the case of dives, accidents are caused by” ignorance of the environment, such as depth, lack of visualization due to cloudy waters, as well as strong currents, “explains the expert.

In the case of riding in a motorized vehicle or not, the traumatologist points out that, if the vehicle gets out of control at high speed, “the water particles behave as a solid and do not perform damping.”

In both cases, the most frequent injuries are head trauma and spinal cord injuries.

“Its prevention would be based on knowing the depth of the water surface and avoiding diving headfirst. If you choose this way of jumping into the water, you should always do it with your hands in front of your head and between your arms ”, Muñoz-Mingarro explains.

In addition, it is important to avoid bathing in water. Do not bathe in unknown waters that are not markedly marked.

Regarding aquatic vehicles, the doctor points out that it is essential to have “full knowledge of them with the driving safety measures and the use of them in appropriate places.”

Injuries derived from perimeter ambulation of the aquatic environment. Yes, walking on the beach or next to a lake or a swamp can cause us some problem, “either due to bad footwear or orographic accidents.”

From these walks can be derived fractures, dislocations, fracture-dislocations, wounds or sprains.

In this case, appropriate footwear and caution are recommended when traveling.

Rainfed activities

Those who are more in favor of spending their holidays away from the sea should also be careful when practicing sports in mountain or rural environments.

Because the typical sports of these environments (trekking, climbing & mldr;) can also cause injuries:

Hiking without having done a good workout and without wearing proper footwear can cause various types of injuries to the lower limbs, according to the trauma expert: Muscle injuries: overload, strain, muscle breaks Joint injuries: sprains, stress fractures, Plantar fasciitis. Dermal injuries: blisters, erosions, wounds. Climbing: “here the injuries are those that derive from falls and poor technique, finding all kinds of fractures, dislocations, wounds, without forgetting head trauma and spinal cord injuries”, explains Paloma Muñoz-Mingarro.

LPrevention in this sport “is fundamentally based on adequate preparation and the right tools, including clothing in all its context.”

Regarding contact sports, such as football or basketball, which can be practiced in any environment, or net sports and cycling, injuries are very similar to those that occur the rest of the year, although in summer « they increase by increasing their practice and that we all know how to do them properly, to avoid injuries, which are fundamentally joint: sprains, dislocations and fractures ».

In the case of this type of sports activities, the fundamental thing for Dr. Muñoz-Mingarro is “the warm-up at the beginning of the sport, and the stretching at the end, a good sports equipment and practice it in a suitable sports area.”