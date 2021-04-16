What are the most common reactions to vaccines?

Health

Inequality in access to vaccines is wide between countries, but the situation is even more dangerous now due to the increase in coronavirus cases. Dr. Jorge Dotto, a doctor specializing in pathological anatomy and molecular and genetic pathology, talks with Guillermo Arduino about the most common reactions to the application of vaccines. Also, how the intense vaccination process in some countries of the world serves as a clinical trial to observe the response of people to the application of vaccines.