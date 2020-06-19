“The transmission is less and less, but there is still risk,” said Fernando Simón, director of CAES, this Thursday at a press conference and he could not explain it better. The doctor wanted to keep the alert so that we continue to protect ourselves and that is that there are points in Spain and also worldwide where coronavirus outbreaks are taking place. To avoid this, it is advisable to continue the standards proposed by Health such as the use of a mask, hand washing and maintaining social distance.

Main sprouts in Spain

In our country, there is a regrowth in the last hours that attract attention in Algeciras. In the province of Cádiz, a person of 79 died from covid-19 in a hostel for people at risk of exclusion. The rest of the inmates underwent tests and three positive results were obtained: two men aged 24 and 19 and a woman aged 70. All three have been isolated. Civil Protection is directly responsible for supplying food and any items they may need to prevent them from leaving.

A few days ago, there were outbreaks at a family reunion in Tenerife, a gathering of friends with members of the Belgian royal family in Córdoba, a birthday party in Lleida, a residence in Gijón and another family reunion in Mallorca.

At the press conference this Thursday afternoon, Fernando Simón, provided more information on the outbreaks. “China has demonstrated great capacity for control, this outbreak in Beijing has escaped and can happen to all of us. The issue of slaughterhouses in Germany must be studied carefully, it is a case of transmission in the majority of workers and we must wait to see how it is resolved. In Spain we are constantly having outbreaks, but we can identify the origin of our cases. Excessive actions are not necessary right now as we had to do, you can work with specific risk groups. Transmission is getting smaller and smaller, but there is still risk, “he said.

Main regrowths worldwide

Globally, there are still 21 countries that continue to be at a rate of more than 1,000 infections per day. According to the data published this Thursday they would be United States (+27,900), Brazil (+23,000), India (+13,800), Russia (+7,700), Pakistan (+5,300), Mexico (+4,900), Saudi Arabia (+4,700), Chile (+4,400), Bangladesh (+3,800), Peru (+3,480), South Africa (+3,470), Colombia (+3,171), Iran (+2596), Argentina (+1958), Sweden (+1481), Iraq (+1463), Indonesia ( +1331), Turkey (+1304), Qatar (+1267), the United Kingdom (+1218) and Egypt (+1218). At the level of daily deaths, only Brazil exceeds a thousand with 1204 although Mexico (770) and the United States (747) are quite close.

As regards sprouts, Beijing has focused the information focus. China has reported 21 new cases in Beijing, which are related to the new outbreak of infections originating from a wholesale market in the southwestern Fengtai district that has led to the partial closure of the city.

In Europe, Wales had to close a meat processing plant for 58 positives and Portugal located a regrowth in Lagos for an illegal party. Germany has also had to act by quarantining an entire block of flats in Göttingen for detecting 100 cases. There are 700 inhabitants in that residential complex.