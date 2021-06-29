What are the minimum requirements for Windows 11? We explain them to you

Since Windows 11 was officially introduced, a sea of ​​questions has arisen around the minimum requirements sued by Microsoft’s new operating system. The North American company has modified its indications several times throughout the last week, which has made many still doubt whether or not their computer will be compatible with the new version of the operating system.

To understand where we are right now, we must start at the beginning. After the official presentation, the Redmond revealed quite demanding minimum requirements in order to install Windows 11.

It was necessary to have an 8th generation Intel processor or later, an AMD Zen 2 processor or later or a Qualcomm SoC of the 7 or 8 series. In addition, the North American company also required that the machines have a TPM 2.o, an element It helps to improve the safety of the equipment. The requirements were so demanding that even more than half of its own Surface computers turned out not to be compatible with Windows 11.

In parallel, Microsoft published a support document – now modified – that made these two requirements more flexible. Specifically, this website indicated that there would be recommended requirements classified as “hard” and minimum requirements classified as “soft”.

This differentiation opened the door of Windows 11 to those computers without TPM 2.0 and with previous generation processors. Of course: computers that did not have these elements would receive various “compatibility warnings”.

The aforementioned document, however, was updated again a few hours later. Microsoft decided to backtrack and eliminate the distinction between “soft” and “hard” requirements. In the new version of the text, the North American company specified that “All devices that do not meet the hardware requirements will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11”. In other words: finally, it will be essential to have one of the indicated processors and, in addition, a TPM 2.0.

Microsoft clarifies what are the minimum requirements of Windows 11

Between comings and goings, many users were still not really clear if they were going to be able to jump on the Windows 11 bandwagon. Therefore, taking advantage of the launch of the preview version for Windows 11 Insiders, Microsoft tried to clarify the panorama by publishing a statement on its page Web.

First, the American company announced the withdrawal of the PC Health Check application. This allowed to automatically check if a computer was compatible or not with Windows 11. However, the application was not very specific and did not always work correctly. The company has accordingly decided withdraw it “until fall” with the aim of improving it for the final release of Windows 11.

Regarding the requirement of processors and TPM 2.0, Microsoft has tried to explain why it has been so strict with these components. According to the company, the decision has been based on three aspects:

Safety. Windows 11 requires components that can enable protections such as Windows Hello, Device Encryption, VBS, HVCI, and Secure Boot. According to the company, the combination of all of them reduces malware by 60%. CPUs rated by Microsoft as compatible with Windows 11 support all of these technologies and include a built-in TPM.Stability. All the CPUs selected by Microsoft have adopted the Windows Driver model which, according to the corporation, allows to achieve a 99.8% error-free experience.Compatibility. Microsoft requires a dual-core processor with at least 1 GHz, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage because, according to the company, that is the minimum that many of the applications we use today, such as Office or Teams, also demand.

The US company, however, has committed to carefully examine the possible compatibility of Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 processors. This does not mean that teams with these components will be able to upgrade to the new version when it is released commercially. Microsoft, at the moment, is only committed to evaluating this possibility over the next few months. Those that do seem sentenced to incompatibility are those computers that have a 6th generation Intel processor or an AMD prior to the Zen 1.

With respect to TPM 2.0, this item is still a must have for the new operating system. If you want to know more about TPMs, you can visit this article in which we explain what they are for, why they are important for computer security and how you can verify if it is present on your PC.

Finally, Microsoft has announced that those who want to test the beta version of Windows 11 they will not have to meet the requirements related to TPM or processor generation. In other words, the requirements for the beta version will be more lax than for the final version.

So what minimum requirements must my computer meet?

To install the beta version of Windows 11, your computer must only meet the following requirements:

Have a 64-bit processor with at least 1 GHz and two cores 4 GB of RAM 64 GB of available storage A GPU compatible with DirectX 12 or later A screen of at least 9 inches with 8-bit channel per color and 720p (HD) resolution. Internet connection and a Microsoft account.

To install the final version of Windows 11, which will come later, the computer will have to meet, in addition to the above, two additional requirements:

Have a TPM 2.0. That the processor is on the list of compatible chips published by Microsoft. It includes, at the moment, all the 8th generation Intel chips (or later), the AMD Zen 2 chips (or later) and the Qualcomm SoCs of the 7 and 8 series. You can find the complete list on the web from Microsoft.

