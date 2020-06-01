US President Donald Trump has announced “significant sanctions” related to the United States’ ties to Hong Kong. But the measures are only a warning, at least for now. Lea Trump announces US break with WHO and sanctions against China

Trump said he will instruct his government to begin eliminating policies that give the Chinese semi-autonomous territory a distinct commercial and legal relationship with the United States. But he didn’t say when. He further mentioned that there would be “a few exceptions,” but did not respond to questions during the announcement on Friday. So although tensions are high, the “status quo” seems to be holding up.

“The President has been targeted by Twitter.” @MariaBartiromo What about all of the lies and fraudulent statements made by Adam Schiff, and so many others, on the Russian Witch Hunt Plus, Plus, Plus? What about China’s propaganda? WHO’s mistakes? No flags? @foxandfriends – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

May 29, 2020

Here is a look at the current situation:

1. WHAT EXACTLY ANNOUNCED TRUMP?

In a brief presentation on the White House lawn, Trump announced a series of measures including withdrawal of United States financial support for the World Health Organization (WHO), protesting his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the suspension of visas for some Chinese university students suspected of collecting information from their country’s armed forces.

The president said he would instruct his administration to start “the process of eliminating exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment” in its relationship with the United States. Trump added that this “would affect the entire range of agreements” between the United States and Hong Kong, and specifically mentioned the extradition treaty that dates back to the time of Hong Kong as a British colony, as well as technology export controls – although he clarified that there would be “a few exceptions”.

2. WHY IS IT HAPPENING NOW?

Trump arrived at the White House with a hostile image of China and the expressed desire to reform trade policies that, he says, have damaged the American economy. Part of that tension eased in January, when the president signed a new trade agreement with China.

But the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan province and Tump’s accusations that Beijing hid the gravity of the situation have added volatility to persistent points of tension between the two countries on various issues, including cases of human rights violations and Hong Kong status.

Government officials and members of the United States Congress have expressed growing alarm over the situation in Hong Kong, where there have been numerous protests against China’s measures to exercise more control over the territory. Under the terms of an agreement between China and Great Britain, Hong Kong was to maintain significant autonomy from the Beijing government for 50 years, beginning in 1997.

The Trump administration argues that that deal has been altered by a new security law imposed by the Chinese government that removes some of the limited political freedoms that Hong Kong citizens have had.

“Hong Kong is no longer autonomous enough to deserve the treatment we have given to the territory,” since the transfer of control by London to Beijing, Trump said Friday.

3. WHAT ARE THE ECONOMIC INTERESTS IN HONG KONG?

US law commits the country to treating Hong Kong as separate from the rest of China in a variety of political and economic areas, provided that Hong Kong is “sufficiently autonomous” from China. As a result, the United States has bilateral trade, investment, and law and order agreements with the territory.

Hong Kong is exempt from tariffs on products from mainland China, and the United States has a large trade surplus with the territory. Hundreds of American companies have offices there, and approximately 85,000 American citizens live in Hong Kong. Last year, Congress, where there is strong bipartisan support for sanctions against China for human rights violations, passed a law that instructs the administration to impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the Hong Kong crackdown.

4. WHAT’S NEXT ’?

It is not clear. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Congress this week that Washington no longer considers Hong Kong autonomous from China. That paves the way for the United States to withdraw its preferred business and financial treatment status. in consultation with Congress. But that will almost certainly be a lengthy process that will serve to put China on notice that Hong Kong’s privileges are at risk.

