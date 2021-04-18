What are the limits in animal testing?

“Look, like Hitler Passengers on the train!”, a Vivotecnia worker can be heard in the eight-minute video that the British organization Cruelty Free International unveiled these days in networks, while he takes several mice. Another worker grab a beagle by the neck while putting it in a box to weigh it. “Welcome to Hell”he exclaims to the dog. At another point in the footage, other employees draw a face on a monkey’s genitals while doing another test. At other times, you can see rabbits with fractured spines left without being slaughtered immediately. Quite the opposite of what is expected to happen in a center that experiments with animals, and even more so in Spain and Europe, where the regulation is presumed quite rigid in this sense.

The images filmed with a hidden camera by former employees of the Vivotecnia laboratory Madrid – extremely tough, we link here – have raised a wave of indignation. The Community of Madrid suspended the center and paralyzed its operation until the case is clarified, while hundreds of people were stationed at the door of the laboratory, and thousands echoed in networks.

In Hypertextual we have been able to speak with the lawyer who is going to promote the Cruelty Free International lawsuit against the center, and also with a representative of SECAL, a scientific organization that brings together researchers, veterinarians and centers that experiment with animals.

The debate on animal experimentation and its coexistence with the well-being of the living beings that serve it has never been easy. The scientific community has totally rejected the images in the video, clearly stating that it is an exception in Europe that falls outside of well-defined and rigid protocols. Without animals in the laboratories, vaccines such as COVID-19 could not have succeeded, HIV research or any drug or treatment that saves human lives.

In front, the anti-survivalist stance, which advocates eliminating any use of animals – at least fully sentient – in laboratories. A position that even puts anyone in front of the mirror by asking the following question: would we look the other way if we knew that only flies and insects – as promoted – are used instead of mammals?

Vivotecnia: the laboratory of horrors “that has opened our eyes”

One of the monkeys that appear in the video. CFI

“What we have seen is the first time that the general public can see what happens behind the walls of a center where animals are experimented on “. The speaker is Carlos Contreras, a lawyer member of INTERcids, a group of lawyers in defense of animals, who represents Cruelty Free International in Spain.

The images are especially painful due to the harassment and insults and unnecessary blows that are given to the animals. “Something that can be enough to apply a crime of animal abuse, where beyond the physical damage that is clearly applied to them unnecessarily, psychological abuse is also included ”, explains the lawyer. But Contreras emphasizes that the most painful thing about the case is that part of the footage, if we silenced the insults and insults, They show practices that are included in the legislation on animal experimentation.

“The video is important because for the first time it shows what happens behind a laboratory, where evidence for patent reasons is often secret” Carlos Contreras, lawyer specialized in animal rights

“The first thing we want to make clear is our strongest rejection of the insults and mistreatment seen in the images. Without a doubt, they are the exception in an industry that ensures meticulous compliance with animal welfare and regulations, ”explains Juan Rodríguez Cuesta, Vice President of SECAL, organization of which Vivotecnia was part as a benefactor, “But that is precisely what makes us the first interested in getting to the bottom of the matter.”

At SECAL, where they quickly issued a conviction document, Rodríguez Cuesta emphasizes that his partners are people whose day-to-day work with animals.

Putting surveillance cameras vs. the patent secret

Immobilized rabbits. CFI

Another leg of the question is how close to reality -removing expletives and humiliations- there is in what is seen. “There are practices that are seen in the video that, like it more or less, are part of routine processes. Others of course not, and it is something that must be investigated. For example, numerous rabbits are seen with dislocated spines indicating obvious malpractice. Other procedures, like the injection in the eyes, are in disuse ”.

“Insults and harassment have no name. But there are practices that are seen in the video that, like it more or less, are part of routine processes« Juan Rodríguez Cuesta, Vice President of SECAL

The researcher’s statement gives rise to return to the previous question. “Maybe a solution to avoid these abuses outside the installation of surveillance cameras, as it is already being promoted in slaughterhouses and farms, but the secrets of patents on drugs and treatments are a handicap for this to be carried out ”, says Contreras.

In addition to this, Contreras, now taking off his lawyer’s gown, points out that it is important to prevent this secrecy surrounding animal research from causing its workers end up becoming by naturalization people who assimilate abuse as normal. “If your day to day consists of applying malicious tests to animals, which logically do not want to receive them, there is that risk,” he says.

This is the regulation on animal experimentation

Juan Rodríguez tells us that the workers in the laboratories where there are animals go through training and controls, and he empathizes. “For no veterinarian or researcher it is easy the first time that they have to apply some techniques to animals. But be part of the scientific, legal and security basis that it is necessary”.

Animals like those that were in Vivotecnia are part of tests to test drugs, treatments or chemical agents. Regulation in Europe limits the use of laboratory animals for medical purposes or prevention of dangers for humans – for example, knowing what happens if a product such as bleach ends up in the eye, or the intake levels that can be fatal.

Experimentation with them for cosmetic purposes is completely prohibited. “From SECAL we actively denounce, for example, brands that use slogans such as ‘Cruelty Free’. If they are made in Europe or sold in Europe, they are free of animal experimentation by default, ”says the vice-president of the association.

In Spain, Royal Decree 53/2013 regulates the use and experimentation of animals in the laboratory, a transposition of the European Directive. This regulation stipulates that the use of animals is reduced to a minimum, and that their animal welfare is always sought as well as possible. The EU Regulation CE 1223/2009 marks that they cannot be experimented with cosmetic products, and the REACH regulation is the one that marks the experimentation with animals of chemicals.

“The regulation in Spain on animal abuse marks as exceptions bullfighting celebrations and animal experimentation,” says Contreras.

800,000 laboratory animals in Spain each year

The application of these regulations means that transparency agreements are raised that oblige to register the origin and the purpose that has been given to this animal.

According to data from the Ministry, in 2019 817,742 animals were used in the laboratory (It is not specified how many of them had to be euthanized or died during the tests). Of these, 56% are mice, 12% are poultry, and another 12% are unclassified fish. The COSCE also has a transparency body dedicated only to animal experimentation in which there are well-known names in the scientific field such as Margarita del Val or Lluís Montoliu

In 2019 817,742 animals were used in the laboratory. Half were mice.

But there are also dogs, pigs, cats and monkeys, as seen in the Vivotecnia images. “The dogs come from kennels In order to be used in a laboratory, they are not collected from kennels or from the street as is sometimes said. And so it is with all animals, which must have a specific traceability. In the case of monkeys, China is the largest exporter, and these months due to the race for the vaccine there were supply problems ”.

All of them are part of a chain that means that today, for example, we can be vaccinated against COVID-19, where primates were the last link before humans.

The question therefore is, How can we improve to find that accommodation between what is necessary and what is desirable?

From Dogs, Monkeys, and Mice to Flies: The Three Rs of Animal Testing

SECAL delves into the fact that animal experimentation is one of the most regulated activities, although cases such as Vivotecnia make it clear that there is room for atrocity. “I want to see it as when in a nursing home there is a case of elder abuse. It does not mean that all residences are treated like this. That is why we have to be forceful “, says Rodríguez Cuesta.

On the Vivotecnia website, now disabled, all the guarantees of animal welfare were given. “There is no doubt that the controls failed, and it has to serve to make them much more severe from now on”says Contreras.

To future, science is already working on finding the greatest number of alternatives to animal testing. At least with mammals and consider them sentient. Expanding the number of protocols in which flies and worms can be used are part of the EU Center for Alternatives.

Meanwhile, science will continue to refine the 3 Rs that mark the protocols of action with animals when experimenting with them: Replacement (of mammals by insects or, if possible, by non-living beings), Reduction (the use of fewer and fewer numbers) and Refinement (the use of techniques that are less and less harmful to animals).

