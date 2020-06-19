The presence of a crisis drives you out of your comfort zone, tests your leadership and demonstrates your ability to manage it, since the response you have to it will determine your success or failure. Today we are going through a situation that has presented a new panorama, which leads us to propose a more timely strategy in the face of possible risks that may be triggered.

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the global response of governments and, according to a report based on data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), within the 12 countries with the The best response to this crisis is found in countries such as: Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, Norway and Taiwan, but do you know what they all have in common? They are led by women.

According to statistics from the Inter-Parliamentary Union published by the United Nations in 2019, out of 193 countries in the world, there are only 10 women at the head of governments, and this is what they have all done to manage the crisis:

Quick reaction: Timing is crucial to minimize damage and cause the least negative impact. Act fast and decisively.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided to close the borders when there were only 6 infections, while President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan approved 124 measures to prevent the spread of the virus since January.

Transparent information: when you have the necessary data and communicate it to the people in your charge, it will be easier for you to gain their trust.

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, gave a crude message to her citizens stating that it was the greatest threat they had ever faced, getting the population to show solidarity and cooperate with the measures implemented.

Unique strategies: know your material and personal resources and with this create an action plan that best suits your needs.

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir offered free tests to detect the coronavirus to all citizens. This strategy was rated by the BBC as « unique in the world ».

Empathetic communication: By showing yourself close with your messages, you will demonstrate that you not only care about the economic part of your company, but also about the people.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg gave an exclusive press conference for boys and girls where she gave simple explanations about the coronavirus and tried to reassure them by conveying that it was natural to be scared. Taking this example, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, also gave a press conference for the child population.

Technology optimization: currently social networks and technology are a great tool to reach a larger audience, use it to your advantage.

In this case, the world’s youngest Prime Minister, Sanna Marin of Finland, decided to lean on influencers from all networks to send awareness messages on how to avoid the spread of the virus.

« In a crisis you become aware of the danger, but you recognize the opportunity. » John F. Kennedy.

Remember that the image that your company or brand transmits, plays a key role, so it is important to have a strategy that supports you during crisis situations.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299