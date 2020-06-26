The Government of the City of Buenos Aires, through the Undersecretariat for Human Rights and Cultural Pluralism and the Secretariat for Innovation and Digital Transformation, launched more than a week ago a new free care channel for family counseling and support.

During the first seven days, hundreds of Buenos Aires families communicated with this line where a team of psychologists and counselors are in charge of containing and advising to those who suffer discomforts typical of living together and distancing themselves from other loved ones.

88% of the consultations were made by women and, of the total number of people contacted, 15% were migrants. As for the reasons, Internal communication problems (36%) topped the list, following problems with partners (33%), quarantine anxiety (22%) and fear of catching the virus (9%).

The feelings that the porteños experienced most about the quarantine are worry (37%), uncertainty (33%), restlessness (19%) and nervousness (17%), as indicated by the study carried out by the General Directorate of Urban Anthropology of the City Government.

“We do field work with families through the communes, hospitals, clubs and schools. Our goal is always to reach the neighbors who have the most difficulties and fewer tools are available ”, he indicated Marcela Casabella, general director of Family Development of the City, to Infobae.

The area headed by Casabella detected that The most frequent problems focus on the distribution of household chores, the distribution of responsibilities for the care of minors and the elderly, and the difficulty of organizing work time and time with the family. Added to these topics are the difficulties in dialogue and communication, the general anxiety for isolation and the impossibility of establishing these rules for living together, such as schoolwork or organization of meals.

“We chatted with the neighbor and we relieved that approach. The idea is that it be awarded naturally. We receive thousands of calls for topics related to mental health (anguish, stress, burnout, uncertainty). What was generated in these months is the difficulty in family co-participation. Specific problems with work at home and the inability of boys to go to schoolCasabella said.

« We detect a specific need and work on the development of a care device that allows us, as a State, approach families who need guidance and support in the face of the challenge generated by social isolation« He said Pamela Malewicz, undersecretary of Human Rights and Cultural Pluralism.

“The quarantine generated a change in habits at home that tests family life. Mindful of this, from the City we provide support and assistance to families through WhatsApp, understanding that they may be going through a difficult situation due to confinement. Once again, technology allows us to be closer to the people of Buenos Aires, « said Fernando Benegas, secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

How to access this program? Scheduling the number 11-5050-0147. After the chat started, the consultation must be made for Family Containment and there a series of options will be displayed to indicate the reason for the request: if it is a violent situation; of the loss of a relative; for family communication issues; deterioration of ties; or loneliness and anguish. In this way, it will be confirmed if the person requires the guidance of a professional or should be referred to other lines of care such as 144 in cases of gender violence, for example.

The family support line is available from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the Buenos Aires chatbot (WhatsApp or official city site).

“This proposal does not require an additional budget, since it was generated by the team from the General Directorate of Family Development, which worked on programs such as’ Network Families’, ‘Families in Sport’, ‘Family Space’ and ‘Family Observatory ‘where they intervened in different contexts such as sports and mass events, the communes or schools, for example, ”Casabella said.

The official completed: « Somehow this was done so that the neighbors can let off steam and find in our help a solution to organize such an overflow. We seek, mainly, that they strengthen the dialogue and the word with their loved ones ”.