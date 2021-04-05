What are the immigration laws that have the best chance in Congress (podcast)



The “dreamers” are one of the priority groups for congressmen.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

There are several immigration bills in Congress, including a Republican-driven plan, but not all have a chance to move forward and House Democrats are taking the lead with the “Dream and Promise Act” and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (for farmers).

Journalist Felipe de la Hoz, who has written for The Intercept, The Nation, The New Republic, and is a co-founder of Border / Lines, a newsletter specializing in immigration, puts the options in Congress in perspective.

Listen to the conversation with Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, of El Diario, on immigration projects, including that of the president Joe biden, the so-called “Citizenship Act 2021”.

Is it feasible to pass comprehensive immigration reform? Why have “dreamers” become a more viable priority for congressmen? Would TPS beneficiaries benefit? What about farm workers?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.