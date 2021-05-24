What are the funds thinking about? Your shopping list, uncovered by Goldman Sachs

Far from being a romantic comedy starring Mel Gibson, Goldman Sachs He has ventured to find out what hedge funds, or hedge funds, are thinking about. Passive investing, for many the great megatrend of the last 50 years, is an option. The other is to imitate what they do these cyclopean inverter vehiclesThey must know something, right?

May 24, 2021

In the last 18 years, and always according to the US investment bank, the most popular securities for a greater number of hedge funds have tended to outperform the rest of the sector. At the same time, the least bought, have fallen out of favor and offered a lower return than their rivals.

For your sample, Goldman Sachs has analyzed 807 hedge funds and their $ 2.7 trillion publicly traded as of March 31. Viacom Y Discovery, two of the three most popular, had to be sold even by the bank itself after the debacle of Archegos Capital Management and its consequent ‘margin call’.

The most added values ​​by hedge funds, according to Goldman.

Among the other values, we find some well-known names, such as Twitter (the second that has attracted the most hedge funds to its cause recently), MGM Resorts Y Morgan stanley, and others not so much, such as the laser equipment manufacturer, Coherent.

Fidelity National Information Service, Home Depot Y Fiserv they lead the list of most unpopular titles among hedge funds in the first quarter of the year. Additionally, Goldman adds that regardless of the values ​​they add to or remove from their shopping list, Facebook has snatched Amazon the honor of being the company in which these colossi of Wall street.

The securities most abandoned by hedge funds.