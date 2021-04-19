What are the foods that can damage your intestines

What we eat can affect our intestinal environment and increase the risk of disease. Unmoderate consumption of certain unhealthy popular foods can harm your long-term gut health and affect your immunity.

5 foods that can harm your intestines:

1. Ultra-processed foods

Photo: Congerdesign / Pixabay

Frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods can negatively affect a healthy immune system. These foods generally lack fiber and nutrients, instead they tend to contain large amounts of sugar, unhealthy fats, sodium, and many chemical additives to make them “tastier”.

Ultra-processed foods can promote disturbances in healthy gut microorganisms, resulting in a chronic inflammation of the intestine and suppressed immunity, so that the body can become more susceptible to disease, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

Processed meat is one of the foods that can increase the risk of colon cancer according to the World Health Organization.

2. Refined sugar

Photo: Cottonbro / Pexels

A Western diet rich in refined sugar can also cause inflammation and negatively affect the balance in the gut microbiota. The microbiota stimulates the immune system, breaks down potentially toxic food compounds, and synthesizes certain vitamins and amino acids.

Eating and drinking a lot of added sugar is also linked to a increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and inflammation in the body, notes the American Heart Association. Added sugar is sugar that is added to foods, beverages, and seasonings during processing.

3. Fried food

Photo: Ready made / Pexels

Fatty foods like fried foods slow down digestion. They can promote the growth of pathogenic gut bacteria (they promote disease). In addition to irritating the stomach, this type of food is difficult for the body to digest so They can cause bloating as the gas is trapped in the intestine.

4. Alcohol

Photo: Unsplash

Alcohol consumption has a Harmful effect on beneficial intestinal bacteria. Also, even when consumption is moderate, alcohol can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.

5. Artificial sweeteners

Photo: Shutterstock

The artificial sweeteners can change the balance of bacteria in the gut, causing fewer healthy bacteria than normal, which is known as dysbiosis.

When the balance between good and bad bacteria is disrupted, disease can occur. Examples of such diseases include: inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), asthma, obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, cognitive and mood problems, as explained by Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Naidoo suggests eating whole foods and avoiding packaged or processed foods, which are high in unwanted food additives and preservatives that disrupt healthy bacteria in your gut.

Instead of fruit or vegetable juices, increase your intake of fresh fruits and vegetables. Include in the diet whole grains, legumes, as well as foods rich in probiotics such as plain yogurt with no added sugar.

–

It may interest you: