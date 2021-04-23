What are the foods that add more added sugar to your diet

Eating and drinking a lot of added sugar promotes obesity and can seriously affect your health. The American Heart Association also notes that high sugar intake is also linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and inflammation in the body, it can increase the risk of heart disease.

Added sugar is that which is added to food, beverages and condiments during processing; like the sugar you put in coffee or cereal. There is no nutritional need or benefit that comes from eating added sugar.

What are the foods that add the most added sugar to your diet?

1. Sugary drinks

Sugary drinks are the largest source of calories and added sugars in the American diet, according to the Harvard Nutrition Source. Sugary drinks are not only soft drinks, they also include fruit punches, lemonades, sweetened powdered drinks, as well as sports and energy drinks.

A 12-ounce can of cola has about 40g of added sugar, the equivalent of 10 teaspoons. There are soft drinks that have the equivalent of 12 teaspoons of sugar.

2. Baked goods

Cakes, muffins, cookies, and other breads are a great source of added sugar. They are also made with refined flour. They are unhealthy foods with a high glycemic index that quickly raise blood glucose levels.

3. Ice cream and other sugary dairy products

Any product that contains milk contains natural sugars (lactose). However, sugar (added sugar) is often added to many of these products, such as ice cream, sweetened yogurt, and sweetened milk.

Before buying light or low-fat yogurt, check the label. Many low-fat products have other unhealthy ingredients like sugar added to compensate for the taste.

4. Breakfast cereals

Ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, cereal bars, and instant oatmeal with added flavoring can all contain high amounts of added sugars. Oats can be a cereal with beneficial effects on your health if you consume it minimally processed and without added sugar. Add more nutrients by naturally sweetening it with chopped fruit and adding nuts.

5. Preserves and confectionery

Jams and sweets are rich in added sugar. Dark chocolate can be healthy, but there are other options that are not so high in sugar. Milk chocolate and white chocolate have more sugar than dark chocolate.

6. Coffee and tea

Research reveals that 67 percent of coffee drinkers in the United States consume on average about 70 calories more than non-coffee drinkers per day.

Coffee and tea are naturally sugar free, But both can be turned into a high-calorie drink thanks to the teaspoons of sugar, sweetened creams, and syrups.

The AHA suggests an added sugar limit of no more than 100 calories per day (about 6 teaspoons or 24 grams of sugar) for most women and no more than 150 calories per day (about 9 teaspoons or 36 grams of sugar) for most men.

Always check food labels to see how much sugar they contain. Keep in mind that sometimes sugar can be masked by other names.

