What are the foods richest in polyphenols to protect you from diseases

Adding foods rich in polyphenols to your diet can help keep you healthy. Polyphenols are a category of plant compounds that act as antioxidants and have been associated with a lower risk of various diseases.

Antioxidants are free radical fighters. They also participate in the mechanisms that repair DNA and maintain the health of cells. Harvard Medical School explains that free radicals can cause oxidative stress, which can damage cells and lead to chronic disease.

Harvard notes abundant evidence to suggest that eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rich in natural antioxidant networks provides protection against many ills of aging.

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center indicates that research indicates that diets rich in foods with polyphenols may protect against the development of heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and diabetes.

There are thousands upon thousands of polyphenols that are grouped into flavonoids, phenolic acids, polyphenolic amides, and other polyphenols. We list the foods richest in polyphenols by category based on a study base published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Foods rich in polyphenols

1. Fruits

Blackberries, blueberries, and other berries are rich in polyphenols, especially anthocyanins who are responsible for providing them with their red, purple and blue color. Anthocyanins can have neuroprotective and heart-healthy effects. They have been linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and heart disease.

Fruits rich in polyphenols: apples, apricots, sour berries or aronia berries, black and red currants, black elderberries, black grapes, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, grapes, grapefruit, lemon, nectarines, peaches, pears, pomegranate, plums, raspberries, and strawberries .

2. Vegetables

Artichokes are one of the richest sources of antioxidants, they contain luteolin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory effects and that can help prevent the formation of cholesterol.

Vegetables rich in polyphenols: artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, carrots, endives, potatoes, red chicory, red lettuce, red and yellow onions, spinach and shallots.

3. Legumes

Black beans offer a variety of phytonutrients such as saponins, anthocyanins, kaempferol, and quercetin that all possess antioxidant properties, according to Medical News Today. Beans have been considered among the foods that promote longevity.

Legumes rich in polyphenols: black beans, soybeans soy foods (tempeh, tofu, sprouts, hamburger, and milk) and white beans.

4. Nuts and seeds

Flaxseed is high in polyphenols called lignans, which are phytoestrogens. Healthline notes that based on observational studies, lignans may help prevent breast and prostate cancer.

Nuts and seeds rich in polyphenols: almonds, chestnuts, hazelnuts, flax seeds (linseed), pecans and walnuts.

5. Grains

Oats and whole rye are rich in polyphenols. Oats contain avenanthramides, found almost exclusively in oats, which can increase nitric oxide production, help dilate blood vessels and thereby promote better blood flow.

6. Herbs and spices

Cloves have a high concentration of polyphenols. Contains eugenol which can help reduce oxidative stress with an effect up to five times higher vitamin E.

Other herbs and spices packed with polyphenols: caraway, celery seed, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, curry powder, dried basil, dried marjoram, dried parsley, dried mint, dried mint, lemon or verbena verbena, Mexican oregano, rosemary, sage, star anise, thyme .

7. Others

Cocoa is rich in flavonoids that can help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow protect the heart. The flavonoids in cocoa have been shown to buffer the negative effects of mental stress on the body and also support brain health.

Other rich sources of polyphenols: black tea, green tea, capers, coffee, ginger, olives and olive oil, rapeseed oil, red wine and vinegar.

Obtaining polyphenols from food would be more convenient than obtaining them through supplements. The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that “the packet of antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and other substances found naturally in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains help prevent a variety of chronic diseases, it is unlikely that high doses of antioxidant supplements can accomplish the same feat”.

