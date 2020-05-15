Every May 18 the International Museum Day and to celebrate these spaces of culture and recreation, Unotv.com shares with you which are the favorite museums of Juan Manuel Bernal, Blanca Guerra, Juan Soler, Victor Noriega, Laura Luz and Harry gaithner.

Juan Manuel Bernal

Juan Manuel Bernal Photo: Alberto Hidalgo

The Mexican film and television actor confessed that his favorite museum is the Papalote Museo del Niño.

I love it, because you learn and play and you are surprised. I love him.”.

This museum has more than 26 years focused on learning, communication and coexistence of children through interactive exhibitions of science, technology and art.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Papalote has requested the help of the population to face the economic crisis, which has been closed by the contingency

Blanca Guerra

Blanca Guerra Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Of the 1,300 museums that exist in Mexico, for the great actress Blanca Guerra, her favorite is the National Museum of Anthropology.

I am fascinated from the entrance, from how the great architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez receives you. He really thought a lot about the visitor because that fountain in the center invites you to take a deep breath of enormous pleasure to be there. “

This museum was founded in 1964 and is one of the most important museum venues in Mexico and America.

Despite being closed by the contingency of COVID-19, it has virtual tours that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The actress also confessed that two other of her favorite museums in Mexico City are:

The Museum of Modern Art The University Museum of Contemporary Art (MUAC).

Juan Soler

Juan Soler Photo: Alejandro García

For the actor, the Anthropology National Museum It is also the one that most enjoys visiting in Mexico.

My favorite museum is the National Museum of Anthropology. Fresh from Argentina in 1991, it was the first museum I visited here in Mexico. ”

Soler relates that his first impression was enormous when learning about the great cultural diversity that exists in the country.

In Argentina we do not have so much diversity and appreciating in one place pieces of so much cultural and historical value, as well as the distribution of their collections, it was a great experience “.

“I went three days in a row, because it was impossible for me to finish the whole museum at once,” says the actor.

Whenever people from outside come and ask me where they should go, I immediately send them to the National Museum of Anthropology. ”

Victor Noriega

Víctor Noriega Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Another actor who has toured museums around the world is the actor Victor Noriega, who assures that Anthropology National Museum does not ask anything of any other.

For its architecture, for the great collection of pieces from all the cultures of pre-Columbian Mexico, and because it has presented very important temporary exhibitions of international culture with excellent assemblies ”.

Laura Luz

Laura Luz Photo: Courtesy of the artist

The Mexican television presenter and actress revealed that her favorite is the Memory and Tolerance Museum, since she expresses that in each room of the enclosure one can reflect.

Because in each room that is visited is to remove a blindfold from the prejudices learned and the judgments developed by education and society “.

This venue opened its doors on October 18, 2010 and seeks to spread respect for diversity and tolerance

Harry gaithner

Harry Gaithner Photo: Alejandra Silva

And finally, the actor of Colombian origin is a regular visitor to the Museum of the Revolution.

I love the atmosphere of the place and how it transports you to that wonderful time inside the same building, and more so having the opportunity that you can enjoy an afternoon at the monument, in its surroundings. “

