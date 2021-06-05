What are the favorites from the Eastern Conference finals? Discover the NBA odds

06/05/2021 at 8:05 AM CEST

These conference finals are being, to say the least, quite curious since we are going to have the opportunity to enjoy an early final. This is because the two strongest teams have been drawn to meet in the semifinals, which augurs a lot of fun from the Sunday June 6, at which time the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

On the other side of the table, the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. However, there is already speculation about which will be the winners of the final.

The odds show two clear favorites, although one of them we already know will not arrive as they now face each other in the semifinals. Thus, the favorites to win the Eastern Conference award are the Brooklyn Nets followed by Milwaukee Bucks. Subsequently, the quotas place the Philadelphia 76ers and far behind the Atlanta Hawks.

The fees are as follows:

Brooklyn Nets: 1.73, Milwaukee Bucks: 3.3, Philadelphia 76ers: 6.0, Atlanta Hawks: 18.0

The parties will run until July, at which point the winner will be decided.