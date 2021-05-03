What are the favorite ingredients of Mexican food fans?



Corn is the base of the Mexican diet.

Photo: Cristian Rojas / Pexels

Mexican food has many fans outside of its home country. In the United States, Mexican food is the second most popular “ethnic” cuisine after Chinese. The number one favorite in 27 states according to an analysis by Chef’s Pencil.

Tacos, enchiladas, guacamole, chilaquiles, pozole, and tamales are just some of the favorite Mexican dishes. that they do not need to wait for Cinco de Mayo or any other commemorative date in the history of Mexico to be enjoyed.

Photo: Cristian Rojas / Pexels

Mexican cuisine integrates a wide variety of ingredients originating in Aztec land. Some of these ingredients have become an important part of the gastronomy of different countries, as happened with tomatoes and cocoa.

Although there is a great wealth of ingredients that make up the gastronomy of Mexico, certain foods take on more prominence than others. It is inevitable to talk about Mexican food without the trilogy of corn, chili and beans.

What do fans of Mexican food in the United States commonly use to prepare their dishes?

1. Mass

Photo: Cristian Rojas / Pexels

Nearly two-thirds of fans of Mexican cuisine go in search of masa according to a survey conducted by Cacique, a Mexican food brand. This makes sense, since corn is the base of the Mexican diet.

It is with the dough that the most popular Mexican meals can be prepared, in addition to traditional drinks such as atole. With the dough the tortillas are prepared that will be the base of tacos; tortillas can be made toast, chilaquiles and nachos. The masa is the main ingredient in tamales and sopes.

2. Beans

Photo: Chitokan / Pexels

Beans are another of the most sought-after ingredients to prepare Mexican dishes. Whether for some pot beans, refried beans, charro beans, tlacoyos, enfrijoladas or soup with bean caldillo.

3. Chili peppers

Photo: Majo Pip / Pexels

Chili is a representative food of Mexican food, almost as much as corn. Chili peppers are eaten fresh, cooked, roasted, and dried. 90% of the dishes contain chili, either directly (chopped or sliced) or as a fundamental ingredient in sauces, marinades and dressings.

In stories taken up by the magazine Arqueología Mexicana, Fray Bartolomé de las Casas described that “Without the chili -the Mexicans- they don’t think they are eating”

Chili is not only an accompaniment, it is also the protagonist of typical dishes such as mole, poblano rajas, chile rellenos or chiles en nogada.

4. Fresh cheese and cream

Photo: Shutterstock

Fresh cheeses and cream are widely consumed to complement the so-called “Mexican antojitos”. The cheese and cream along with the onion are usually placed on the surface of enchiladas, enmoladas, enfrijoladas, chilaquiles, sopes, empanadas and tostadas.

Among the most used cheeses in Mexico are Oaxaca cheese (also called string), Cotija cheese and Chihuahua cheese, this cheese is perfect to melt and use in quesadillas, choriquesos or melted cheese.

Among the most common meats in the United States to prepare dishes inspired by homemade Mexican food is chorizo. Chorizo ​​with potatoes is a common filling in tacos dorados and tacos de canasta, this meat is also added to huaraches, tlacoyos, prepared in stews and also in choriqueso (melted cheese with choquizo). The Mexican chorizo ​​has marked differences with the Spanish chorizo.

Although the aforementioned ingredients are the most sought after by those who enjoy preparing Mexican food, in addition to corn, chili and beans there are also many other foods with which traditional dishes are prepared; among them are the avocado, tomatoes, nopales, huitlacoche, pumpkin flower, achiote (especially used in Yucatecan food) and many more.

