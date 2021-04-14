What are the endangered species in Spain and Europe?

04/14/2021 at 4:02 PM CEST

The list of endangered species in Spain continues to grow. The Iberian lynx, the Cantabrian grouse, the Montseny newt, the angelfish, the monk seal, four endemic giant lizards of the Canary Islands, the batueca lizard, the red kite, the Balearic shearwater, dozens of trees and shrubs and four medicinal plants, They are among the Spanish species in critical condition.

Of the eight million species that exist in the world, one million are in danger of extinction. Habitat loss and degradation, pollution, climate change and invasive alien species are the main causes of this situation. How many of these threatened species reside in Europe? The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has drawn up the European Red List of Endangered Species with the aim of taking immediate measures to save them.

According to the IUCN, at least 1,677 of the 15,060 European species evaluated are in danger of extinction.

And all vertebrate species (mammals, amphibians, reptiles, birds and fish), as well as dragonflies, butterflies, bees, grasshoppers, crickets, freshwater mollusks, trees, medicinal plants and pteridophytes, as well as a selection of terrestrial mollusks, saproxylic beetles, bryophytes and endemic shrubs. The most threatened species are some types of snails, clams and fish.

Likewise, more than half of the endemic trees Europe, including the horse chestnut, Heberdenia excelsa (native to the Canary Islands, Azores and Madeira) and those of the genus Sorbus, are threatened. And about a fifth of amphibians and reptiles are in serious danger.

Regarding the mammals, the Iberian lynx, the Arctic fox, the European mink, the Mediterranean monk seal, the North Atlantic right whale and the polar bear are among the most threatened in Europe.

Very serious situation of bees

Even more serious, if possible, is the situation of pollinators, whose number is also decreasing alarmingly: one in 10 European species of bees and butterflies is in danger of extinction. The invasion of the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), extremely aggressive towards native bees, is aggravating this situation in the northern half of Spain.

In such a way that scientists have already expressed their deep concern, since the disappearance of natural pollinating insects can cause a a real catastrophe in biodiversity of wild plants, the stability of ecosystems around the world, crop production, food security and human well-being.

According to the IUCN, only 36 species have become extinct in Europe since 2015, including freshwater fish, including several Coregonus-type salmon, the freshwater mollusk Graeco anatolicamacedonica (a small freshwater snail unique to Lake Dojran in Greece and North Macedonia), and the Pensée de Cry plant (Viola cryana ).

Of the 2,313 species of mammals in Europe, 347 are threatened, and a further 9 percent are very close to falling into that category. Habitat loss and degradation is the biggest threat to terrestrial mammals in Europe, while the main problem for seafarers is accidental mortality (including bycatch from fishing), pollution and overexploitation.

The Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) is listed as an endangered and critically ill species. It is the most threatened feline in the world. Two other mammals present in Spain are also in critical condition: the monk seal (Monachus monachus) and the European mink (Mustela lutreola)

In section birdsOf the 533 European species, 69 are in danger of extinction on the continent, according to the IUCN, due to threats such as changes in land use practices, invasive and exotic species and illegal killing, including the use of poisons.

Spanish birds in danger

With regard to Spain, the delicate situation of the red kite (Milvus milvus), the Balearic shearwater (Puffinus mauretanicus), which only breeds in the Balearic archipelago, and the MacQueen hubara (Chlamydotis macqueenii), with a small population in Canary Islands.

The Andalusian torillo (Turnix sylvaticus) is considered officially extinct in Spain, which was its last European stronghold. And the Cantabrian subspecies of the grouse (Tetraourogallus cantabricus) appears in critical condition, one step away from extinction.

Europe has 4,564 native tree species, 42 percent of which are threatened. Furthermore, 58 percent of endemic European trees are in danger of extinction.

The main threats They come from invasive and problematic species, livestock, land abandonment, ecosystem modification, fires, deforestation and timber extraction.

In the amphibian section (85 species in Europe) an endemic species from the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula, the Montseny newt (Calotriton arnoldi).

Nearly a quarter of European species are threatened with extinction on the continent as a result of threats including habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation, pollution, climate change and invasive alien species, according to the IUCN.

Of the 1,220 species of Marine fish indigenous to Europe, 92 are threatened with extinction on the continent mainly due to overfishing, coastal development, energy production, and mining and pollution. 15 species of sharks are critically endangered.

One of them, the angelfish (Squatina squatina), is endemic to Europe and its former range included all the Spanish coasts, including the Canary Islands. One of the most important breeding places in the world is Las Teresitas beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

European reptiles are in critical condition four endemic lizards of the Canary Islands: the giant from La Palma (Gallotia auaritae), the giant from La Gomera (Gallotia bravoana), the spotted canary or giant from Tenerife (Gallotia intermedia) and the giant from El Hierro (Gallotia simonyi). There is also the Batueca lizard (Iberolacerta martinezricai), endemic to the south of Salamanca and the north of Cáceres.

Europe has 151 native species of terrestrial and freshwater reptiles, of which a fifth are threatened with extinction as a result of habitat loss, pollution, overexploitation and deliberate persecution.

And Spanish medicinal plants, too

2.4 percent of European medicinal plants are in danger of extinction. The Sierra Nevada Manzanilla or Royal Manzanilla (Artemisia granatensis), endemic to that Andalusian Sierra, appear in the list; the Cartagena cypress (Tetraclinis articulata), with small populations in the mountains of Cartagena and Doñana; Sideritis reverchonii, endemic to Cádiz and Málaga; and fat tobacco (Atropa baetica), endemic to Jaén, Málaga, Cuenca and Guadalajara

In addition, they are in danger of extinction in Europe almost half of the endemic shrubs; 467 of the 1,826 species of vascular plants native to the continent; 37 percent of freshwater fish species, 181 species of bees (9.2 percent of the total); 9 percent of indigenous butterflies; 7 percent of dragonflies; 22.5 percent of native bryophyte species; 20 percent of ferns and lycopods; 28.5 percent of grasshopper, cricket, and bush cricket species, 18 percent of saproxylic beetles; and 21.8 percent of mollusks.

Reference page: https://www.iucn.org/regions/europe/our-work/biodiversity-conservation/european-red-list-threatened-species

