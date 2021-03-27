What are the electric cars of the Extreme E like?

There is less to the beginning of the Extreme E, the new electric SUV competition that promises to be captivating. That is why we reviewed what this test is like and the new format of their races, as well as a summary of the calendar for this first season and the teams that will compete. The next step is to talk about electric cars that will be played in this championship, so we are going to analyze them at a technical level and list their capabilities.

First of all, it must be said that the Extreme E is a competition with a single car, a format similar to that present in Formula E. All teams have at Odyssey 21, an electric SUV that has received the pertinent modifications to be able to face all the challenges of this off-road race. It has been developed by the company Spark Racing Technology, was introduced in 2019 and has been tested in different settings ever since.

The initial demands for the development of this Odyssey 21 is that it be fully electric, off-road in nature, which had high power and torque figures, and that he was more capable than anyone else in his class. The result is this “E-SUV” made from scratch, with measures that go up to the 4,401 mm long, an astonishing 2,300 mm wide and 1,864 mm high. The wheelbase is 3,001 mm and the ground clearance is 450 mm.

It is composed of a tubular chassis made of niobium-reinforced alloy steel, which integrates a crash structure and a roll cage to meet FIA requirements. It stands out for its double wishbone suspensions with monoshock shock absorbers adjustable in three positions. The travel of this suspension is 385 mm, so it will be prepared to face any type of terrain. It will also do so with Alcon six-piston calipers and electric steering.

Although probably the most interesting is the 544 hp and 920 Nm electric motor torque with which it is capable of achieving impressive performance. The Odyssey 21 of the Extreme E accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and is capable of reaching a top speed of 200 km / h. It is said that batteries are supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering, but their capacity is not specified nor the autonomy that cars get with them. What is clear is that the car has to have a weight of 1,650 kg.

Another surprising fact about the Extreme E cars is their ability to overcome slopes ranging from 80º to 130º unevenness, depending on the terrain. The off-road tires created especially for racing will help a lot for this. Continental Tires. This partner has worked to create something that adapts to the extreme locations of the competition and has added its ContiConnect technology so that teams and drivers can monitor tire data in real time.

All Extreme E teams will have this Odyssey 21, which they can then customize doing an individual development in areas such as engine management, the inverter or some parts of the body. For this they have already made a intensive testing phase which has taken them to places like Dakar, Saudi Arabia, the Château de Lastours facilities or Motorland Aragón. On April 3 we will see how each one reaches the first test of the competition.

Cristina GutierrezTeam X44 driver with Sébastien Loeb already gave us some first impressions of the Extreme E and the Odyssey 21 car recently in an interesting interview. We leave it to you so that you can draw conclusions:

