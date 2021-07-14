Olympic Games

Swimming will be one of the sports present in Tokyo 2020: What are the different disciplines it has?

Others Swimming will be back in the Olympics. (Photo: .).

We are on the countdown to Tokyo 2020: the Olympic Games, which are going to take place in the capital of Japan, will have their opening ceremony on July 23 (although some competitions will start before then) and will last until August 8.

Swimming is one of the traditional sports of the Olympics: it has been since the first edition of this event, in Athens 1896, uninterruptedly until today. And, of course, it will say present in Tokyo again.

What are the different disciplines of swimming at the Olympics?

The current events are 50 meters: freestyle (female and male); 100 meters: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke (breaststroke), butterfly (female and male); 200 meters: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke (breaststroke), butterfly, combined (men’s and women’s); 400 meters: freestyle, combined (female and male); 4 x 100 meters: freestyle, combined (female and male); 4 x 200 meters: freestyle (female and male).

In addition, for Tokyo 2020 three more were added. 800 meters: freestyle (female and male); 1500 meters: freestyle (female and male) and, 4 x 100 meters: mixed style.

Not only that, but the athlete with the most Olympic medals in history is Michael Phelps, who won them in swimming: he won 28 medals, divided into 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.