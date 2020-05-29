When your contact with the guitar was limited to the long hours practicing air guitar, did your hands play an anthological solo by Led Zeppelin, an irresistible blues lick or a killer riff from Black Sabbath? You may not even know for sure, in fact. However, here I am to inform you that the answer to this question is quite simple: you touched a little of everything

In reality, these three elements are for the guitar, as well as dribbling, play and exchange of passes are for football. But if the bleachers [saudades de ver seu time jogar, né, minha filha?!] a fan can correctly identify everything that a player does within the four lines, the beginner guitarist is not always able to differentiate the sounds played on the guitar.

And this is where our conversation today comes in, the future (a) guitar hero!

Continue with me, because, let’s talk a lot about the differences between riff, licks and solos on the guitar. In addition, I will suggest some ideal content to leverage your training and learning. At the end of this text, you will see that although similar, this crack of words means different things. However, they all have the same importance in the vocabulary of any musician.

Prepare your instrument there, warm your fingers and let’s make a sound

What is a riff?

O riff is a small section, usually instrumental, that is repeated several times in music. Guitar riffs, in fact, are better known. However, we cannot forget the existence of riffs played on the guitar, bass, harmonica, piano and many other instruments as well.

Widely used as song introductions, the riff is a very striking part of a musical piece. Think, for example, of introductions to Deep Purple’s songs Smoke On The Water; Black Sabbath’s Paranoid; and Back in Black, by AC / DC. Do you know what they all have in common? Simple: they are memorable riffs.

Check out some of the most famous rock riffs:

Say it! Could you remember any of these songs without each of these riifs?

What is a lick?

Also called “musical phrase”, lick is a small musical idea that can give rise to a solo. To clarify your understanding a bit, think of licks as fragments of a guitar solo that are used to make sense of a particular song.

It is very important to study licks for a single reason: they give you ideas on how to build or improvise a solo.

Unlike solos, however, licks can be used in different songs and musical styles. Some famous guitarists even take licks from others and use them in their improvisations. John Mayer, for example, often creates a lot based on licks by Eric Clapton or Jimi Hendrix.

Check out a playlist of video lessons to put licks at your fingertips:

What is guitar solo?

The solo is the most anticipated moment of a musical piece = P It is a melodic passage on the guitar interpreted in the song. It is as if the guitar were the most important instrument during that particular part of the song.

The complexity of playing a solo depends a lot on the intention that the guitarist wants to convey. Many use arpeggios, tappings, bends of one to two whole tones, among other more advanced techniques. One thing, however, is certain: the good solo guitarist is not the one who makes solos full of notes and techniques! There are cases where less is more. To play well, the musician needs to have feeling, a sense of sound aesthetics, understanding to balance techniques, among other skills.

Here are some easy solos for you to play on your guitar:

Guitar lessons for beginners

If you are really determined to learn to play the guitar, I need to point you to some more content that are true lessons for beginners. Take a good look at the content below:

Now it’s up to you! Tune your guitar there and immerse yourself in your studies. Bend up!

