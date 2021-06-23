What are the differences between pardons and amnesty?

The prisoners themselves as part of the independence movement in general see the pardons insufficient and advocate for amnesty (Photo by Miquel Benitez / .)

The pardons have already been approved. The Government has decided to sign this grace measure throwing himself on a good part of the opposition. It does so with the conviction that, despite the wear and tear, its approval will resolve the “sum of miscalculations of all” and that has led to the current political situation of national blockade, and Catalan paralysis.

The bet of Pedro Sánchez, however, does not satisfy everyone. And we don’t just mean PP, Citizens and Vox. But also to Junts are already part of the independence sector to whom the pardon is not enough and they demand an amnesty. Pardon vs amnesty. These are two legal figures that exempt from a penalty, but have different implications. So different that the PSOE has signed the pardons and has joined the three rights to vote against amnesties in Congress. What are your main differences?

Pardon is an exceptional measure of grace. It supposes the extinction of the criminal responsibility, but not of the criminal act. Even after leaving prison, he is still considered guilty of the crime for which he was convicted.

Amnesty, on the contrary, it entails the extinction of the crime and the restitution of all civil rights. The politicians of the ‘procés’ defend it in order to “end the judicial persecution” since it would include the DUI of October 27, 2017, the referendum of October 1, 2017 or the approval of the disconnection laws in the Parliament of 6 and September 7, for which there are more than 2,500 defendants.

The beneficiary of the pardon have his sentence revoked, but this will appear in your records. Being key in the case of the commission of new crimes.

The amnestied, on the other hand, see all the related antecedents disappear so they once again have a blank criminal sheet.

As Isabel Díaz Ayuso has already made clear, getting into eleven-rod shirts, Article 62 of the Constitution stipulates that the person in charge of granting pardons is the King. And it does so after the Government requests it from the Supreme Court, whose report on the suitability passes through the Council of Ministers, which, in turn, signs a Royal Decree.

The amnesty, on the other hand, is the exclusive power of the corresponding judges, courts and judicial authorities. Being a Organic Law, the approval of a hypothetical amnesty law would require a qualified majority of Congress. That is, 2/3 of the Chamber. A level of support that the coalition government currently lacks.

In the case of pardon, not is extinguished

In the case of amnesty, Yes is extinguished

The pardon has a first and last name. In the case that concerns us, the nine grace measures signed yesterday by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo Moreno, benefit Dolors Bassa (sentenced to 12 years in prison), Jordi Cuixart (9 years old), Carme Forcadell (11 years and 6 months), Joaquim Forn (10 years and 6 months), Oriol Junqueras (13 years old), Raül Romeva (12 years old), Josep Rull (10 years and 6 months), Jordi Sanchez (9 years old) and Jordi Turull (12 years).

The amnesty, on the other hand, is usually linked to political crimes. Therefore, if this measure has been chosen, the number of beneficiaries would increase by including, among others, the escaped politicians Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin, Clear Ponsati, Lluís Puig and the general secretary of ERC, Marta Rovira.

Pardons apply to cases with final judgment.

While the amnesties do not require a final judgment, so, again, the escaped political prisoners they would benefit despite having eluded justice.

