Although both terms are used interchangeably, it is not the same condition

Although sore throat and pharyngitis affect the same area, the truth is that they are different things. In fact, pharyngitis causes the tonsils to become inflamed, thus causing the respective pain. While the throat can suffer various infections caused by some viruses, but which do not affect the tonsils.

What causes a sore throat?

According to an article by the Healthy Children organization, in the case of young children, especially those of school age, sore throats are caused by an infection caused by a virus. When this happens, normally the little one should improve within 10 days.

A sore throat is accompanied by a cold and some fever. However, a specific virus, the coxsackie, causes a higher fever and some blisters, both in the throat, on the feet and on the hands.

What causes pharyngitis?

The pharyngitis It is produced by bacteria. This is the difference between the two health problems: sore throats are caused by a virus, while pharyngitis is caused by bacteria. Also, the symptoms are different depending on the ages.

In babies, fever is usually low, but with a thick runny nose or blood. In young children, in addition to fever and discharge, there is also loss of appetite and swollen glands.

However, in those older than 3 years, a sore throat is severe, accompanied by very high fever and swollen glands. And the particular thing about this case is that pus appears on the tonsils. This is the main reason to distinguish pharyngitis.

Why it is important to distinguish them

When a child’s throat hurts, treatment may be given that may not be appropriate. While viral infections go on for about a week, bacterial infections require antibiotics.

So, in case of doubts, it is better to consult the doctor, and in the case of children, take them to the pediatrician to rule out any other problem and provide them with the appropriate medicine to improve their health condition.

