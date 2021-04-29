What are the differences between 95 and 98 gasoline?

The change of cycle in favor of gasoline is more than evident. As a figure, in 2019 almost twice as many gasoline cars (838 thousand) were registered as diesel (463 thousand), which makes more and more drivers are wondering if it is better to use 95 or 98 octane gasoline. We are going to clarify what to do and in which case it is better to refuel one or the other.

What is the compression ratio?

First of all, it is convenient to lay a bit of a basis and explain two key concepts in the subject at hand: compression ratio definition and the problem-malfunction known as crank set or auto-detonation.

We start with the compression ratio. The volume that is filled with air and gasoline inside the engine is the sum of two volumes, the displacement and the combustion chamber volume. The first of these is the space that the piston sweeps from PMI (bottom dead center) to TDC (top dead center), and the second is, as its name suggests, that of the combustion chamber, space in which the process of detonation and explosion of gasoline takes place. In this way, the air that reaches the cylinder at the time of admission occupies the sum of both volumes and is compressed until occupying only that of the combustion chamber. A) Yes, the ratio of compression is the quotient between the total volume and the volume of the combustion chamber, usually expressed as Rc: 1.

The compression ratio indicates how much the air entering the cylinders is compressed.

This value is usually understood between 8 and 12 for gasoline engines, placing the most common and the most performing ones in the upper range in the lower part. Instead, diesel engines have a higher compression ratio, usually in 16 and 18, which makes them engines with a much higher performance, understanding performance as how much useful energy in the form of movement they can extract from what is theoretically contained in a 1 liter of fuel, at least in theory and taking into account the laws of thermodynamics.

What is crank knock or autodetonation?

The phenomenon known as self-detonation or auto start It occurs when the gasoline present in the mixture spontaneously detonates or explodes in the upward stroke of the piston in the compression phase and without the spark at the spark plug, that is, combustion occurs sooner than it should. This explosion “hits” the head of the piston and tries to push it down, contrary to its natural movement and coordinated with the others, which produces a loss of power, deformations in the piston and stresses in the connecting rod, in addition to a very characteristic sound by way of tapping which is known as connecting rod cut.

The knock of the connecting rod, self-ignition or self-detonation consists of an advance of the combustion.

The causes of this autodetonation of gasoline can be found in a excess pressure or temperature, a poor quality fuel or a bad ignition setting. In the latter case we would not be talking about a self-detonation strictly if we stick to the lexicon of the word, since the gasoline has exploded as a result of the spark provided by the spark plug, only that that spark has not occurred at the right time. In practice, the consequences are the same, but not the solution.

To avoid this problem, the engines are equipped with a knock sensor, which detects when the auto-ignition occurs, and adapts several parameters, such as the turbo pressure (if equipped), the ignition advance, the injection point or even injects a greater amount of gasoline to cool the cylinder and achieve a decrease the temperature, since when the gasoline evaporates it “steals” heat from the environment.

What is the difference between 95 and 98 octane gasoline?

The The main difference between 95 octane gasoline and 98 octane gasoline is its octane number..

Octane is an index that indicates the antiknock power of gasolineThus, the higher the octane, the lower the possibility of self-detonation problems. In terms of its appearance, 98 gasoline has a deep blue, while 95 is duller, but this is due to practical questions to identify them. The other big difference is the price, 98 gasoline is about 15 cents / l more expensive.

Regarding chemical composition and additives, oil companies are not very inclined to give these data publicly. If we consult the technical sheets we can verify that all of them trace the values ​​in each parameter, except for octane. One of the few discrepancies, and only in the case of Cepsa, is found in the amount of oxygen, 2.7% m / m in its STAR 95 and 3.7% m / m in its OPTIMA 98. Regarding the sulfur content, all oil companies and octane numbers coincide at 10 mg / kg.

On the contrary, and to justify this surcharge, in the main oil companies offer a series of additives in their 98 octane gasoline, which indicate that they provide greater cleaning, reduce the amount of carbon or optimize consumption. How effective they are is another matter.

What gasoline to use? 95 or 98 octane?

Refueling gasoline with 95 or 98 octane will depend exclusively on the indications of the manufacturer of your car, depending on its engine, its compression ratio and under what specifications it was designed.

To find out what gasoline your car needs, you just have to consult the sticker on the fuel tank cap. or the instruction manual.

What happens if you put 95 gas instead of 98?

Using 95 octane gasoline in an engine prepared to use 98 octane gasoline reduces engine performance, increases consumption, the level of emissions and, in the long run, it can lead to a breakdown.

Modern cars have a knock sensor that will make the ECU adapt its operation and possibly make the engine feel less smooth and lazier. Very long term and due to continued use of a lower octane fuel, it is possible that a mechanical problem will manifest despite having this knock sensor.

What happens if you put 98 gas instead of 95?

If we refuel 98 gasoline in an engine prepared to use 95 octane gasoline, it does not report any benefit to the engine and you will not experience any improvement in terms of consumption or power. It really is a waste of money. In any case, nothing dangerous happens if you add one gasoline instead of the other.

Unless the manufacturer of your car indicates it, refueling 98 gasoline will only get you to spend more money.

What cars must refuel 98 octane gasoline?

In general, cars with compression ratios higher than 10.5 should use 98 octane gasoline. In them, it is advisable to use 98 gasoline. In this way, it is possible to extract all the potential with which the engine has been designed.

My car can refuel 98 or 95 octane gasoline, what do I do?

The manufacturers of some modern cars with a turbocharged engine indicate that they can use both types of gasoline: either 98 or 95 octane (see photo). Then perhaps you have the question: is there something wrong with using 95 octane gasoline regularly?

In this specific case, using 95 octane gasoline on a regular basis would not cause reliability problems, even in the long term, because the knock sensor makes the ECU adapt its operation. On the other hand, with 95 octane gasoline, the vehicle does offer slightly lower performance and somewhat higher consumption.

Diesel also has its “own octane number”: cetane number

As a last note and curiosity, in case you were wondering, diesel also has another parameter to measure its quality, although unlike gasoline it is not so well known. Its about cetane number and indicates the time that elapses between fuel injecting and combustion starting. Thus, the higher the cetane number, the shorter the time that elapses, resulting in a higher quality combustion with less waste.

