The advancement of coronavirus in Brazil has caused doubts regarding the signs and symptoms that cause Covid-19 disease, since they are similar to those of the flu, which in severe cases can cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). However, flu symptoms are also confused with colds and respiratory allergies. As part of the World Immunization Week awareness campaign (April 24-30), Sanofi Pasteur engages in this cause of prevention through vaccination, while also acting globally in the development of vaccines and medicines to fight the coronavirus.

Dr. Kelem Chagas, vaccine medical manager at Sanofi Pasteur, explains that the causes of each of these manifestations are different:

• The disease called Covid-19 is caused by the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), a family of viruses that cause respiratory infections.

• The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which has three strains (A, B and C) and circulates more frequently in the autumn / winter period due to low temperatures and air humidity.

• Colds, in turn, are caused by human rhinovirus (and other viruses), which causes milder symptoms than the flu and can spread in all seasons, not restricted to the coldest and driest period.

• Respiratory allergies are triggered by reactions of the immune system to substances (antigens) suspended in the air that involve the upper airways, causing allergic rhinitis, and the lower airways, triggering an asthma attack.

Common symptoms – Both people with the flu and patients infected with coronavirus have a high fever, a symptom that does not appear in cases of colds and allergies; headaches also often appear in people who have the flu and can affect individuals with Covid-19; sneezing, on the other hand, is common in people who have a cold or allergies; while nasal congestion, it can manifest itself in individuals with the flu, cold or allergy, but are not common in cases of coronavirus infection.

When it comes to influenza, as it is a highly transmissible virus, vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent the contamination and proliferation of influenza and is part of the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the national campaign was brought forward, starting on March 23. “The influenza vaccine does not protect against the coronavirus. However, due to both the coronavirus and the influenza virus circulating in the same period, the objective is to minimize the risks of infection and facilitate the differential diagnosis”, explains Dr. Kelem.

It is important to emphasize that vaccination should be carried out annually since the virus undergoes constant mutation and the circulation of strains is also changed every year. In the public network, the trivalent vaccine is available, which immunizes against three types of the influenza virus: two strains of type A and one of type B. In the private network, the quadrivalent vaccine is also available, which offers expanded protection against the two strains A and two B, immunizing against four types of virus.

Coronavirus prevention in this scenario where vaccines are in the research and development phase must follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, which consists of social isolation and frequent hygiene of hands, objects and spaces.

Check the differences in symptoms for each disease:

COVID-19 ALLERGY COOLED FLU

High fever High fever Sneeze Sneeze

Persistent dry cough Cough Light cough Cough

Breathing difficulty Nasal discharge Nasal discharge Irritated (watering) eyes

Body aches Headache Nasal congestion Runny nose

Diarrhea (uncommon) Muscle aches

and joints Pain / Malaise in the throat

– Dr. Kelem Chagas, vaccine medical manager at Sanofi Pasteur. Specialized in immunology, graduated in Medicine from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES), with a medical residency in Allergy and Clinical Immunology from the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and with a doctorate in Sciences from the Graduate Program of the Department of Pathology of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo (USP).

