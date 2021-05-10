What are the dietary specifications for people with lupus?



The diet of people with lupus should focus on avoiding the consumption of saturated fats, salt, sugars and alcohol.

It is no news to say that diet plays too important a role in health and disease prevention. In fact, it is currently simply the most important measure, based on this, all kinds of specific dietary guidelines to prevent and control disease more recurrent in society. Based on this, recently many people have wondered about the diet recommendations for lupus patients. While as with any medical condition, you should go for a healthy combination of foods including plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, vegetable fats, lean proteins, and fish. Also certain foods and habits may be better than others to control symptoms.

Lupus is a autoimmune disease, that is, it occurs when the immune system itself attacks healthy cells and tissues by mistake. The biggest problem is that in the long term it is a condition that usually damages many parts of the body, as is the specific case of the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels and brain. To date, the exact causes of the development of this disease have not been detected, the truth is that there are several types. The most common is the systemic lupus erythematosus, which can range from mild to severe, and can affect many parts of the body. Discoid, subacute cutaneous, drug-induced, and neonatal lupus are also common.

The symptoms of lupus are usually quite annoying and in some cases so recurrent that significantly deteriorate the quality of life. Among the main ones are: joint pain or swelling, muscle pain, fever, red skin rashes (usually on the face and in the shape of a butterfly), chest pain, hair loss, fingers and toes purple color, sensitivity to the sun, swelling in the legs or around the eyes, mouth ulcers, swollen glands, and extreme tiredness. In the most acute cases, deterioration in vital organs.

What are the dietary recommendations?

As such there is no specific diet for the treatment of lupus, however there are recommendations on the best and worst foods. Take note.

1. Swap red meat for fatty fish

Today it is well known that in general one of the most relevant dietary recommendations for health is reduce or completely avoid the consumption of red meat. However, more specifically, it is usually an important measure for people with lupus and the main reason is that red and processed meat is full of saturated fat, which contributes directly to the development of heart diseases. That is why experts in medicine and nutrition recommend changing the recurrent intake of red meat for fatty fish, which have a high content of omega-3 that shine for their anti-inflammatory properties. Omega-3s are polyunsaturated fatty acids that help protect against heart disease and stroke, also have antidepressant properties and strengthen the immune system. Bet on increasing the consumption of varieties of fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines.

2. Increase the consumption of foods rich in calcium

One of the main consequences of steroid use to control lupus, is that they can thin the bones. Therefore it is a side effect that makes people with Lupus more vulnerable to fractures. The good news is that increasing the consumption of foods high in calcium and vitamin D is a great tool to reduce the risk of fractures. These nutrients make bones strong. Bet on the consumption of foods richest in calcium: low-fat milk, cheese, yogurt, tofu, beans, milk fortified with calcium, green leafy vegetables such as spinach and broccoli. Are also available good supplement options with calcium and vitamin D, which can be a good complement to medical treatment and diet.

3. Limit foods rich in saturated and trans fats

In anyone’s diet, one of the most important measures is to avoid eating foods rich in saturated and trans fats, which mostly come in all kinds of processed and fast foods. This is especially critical for people with lupus. Steroid use tends to increase appetite, especially cravings for foods rich in fats, sugars and flours. As a result, it is normal for a possible weight gain to occur. It is important to be very cautious with the diet and before any craving or anxiety for this type of food, bet on natural and whole products such as fruits, vegetables, popcorn, nuts, and seeds.

4. Avoid alfalfa and garlic

Alfalfa and garlic are two foods that are highly recommended to avoid in people with lupus The reason? Alfalfa sprouts contain a amino acid called L-canavanine and garlic contains allicin, ajoene and thiosulfinates, substances that stimulate and accelerate the immune system and thereby exacerbate the symptoms of lupus. In fact, there are references in which it has been proven that people with lupus who eat alfalfa have reacted with muscle pain and fatigue, and also your GPs report changes in the results of your blood tests.

5. Be very careful with alcohol consumption

Although on special occasions and accompanied by food, the consumption of a glass of red wine or beer is not restricted, it is important to be very careful with excessive alcohol intake. The main reason is that the alcohol It can interact with some of the basic medications in lupus control. Drinking with the consumption of medications such as ibuprofen (Motrin) or naproxen (Naprosyn), for example, could increase the risk of stomach bleeding and ulcers. Alcohol can also reduce the effectiveness of warfarin (Coumadin) and can increase the possible liver side effects of methotrexate. It is also well known that its consumption deteriorates general health, depresses the immune system, causes mental health conditions and sleep disorders. All are aspects that affect the control of any disease.

6. Avoid salt

It is very important to watch your sodium intake, avoid the consumption of fast foods and bet on cooking at home. All processed and restaurant food contains too much sodium. It is well known that eating too much salt can raise blood pressure and increase your risk of heart diseaseIn addition, salt considerably affects the immune system. The best recommendation is to bet on the consumption of foods rich in potassium they have the power to fight high blood pressure. Also a great alternative when cooking is substitute spices and medicinal seasonings for salt, such as lemon, aromatic herbs, pepper, turmeric curry powder.

