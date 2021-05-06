What are the correct fundamental factors in a portfolio?

In order to solve this mystery, ETF Trends have used the recent webcast starring Michael Hunstad, director of quantitative strategies, and Michael natale, Head of Intermediate Distribution, both from Northern Trust Asset Management. In which they have analyzed the various equity factors that we can use to adapt to each macroeconomic situation that comes our way.

During a contraction, the low volatility and quality factors they have behaved better. In a period of Recovery stand out the size and value factors. In a economic expansion, the size and value they continue to take control, albeit at a slower rate. Finally, in a economic slowdown, the impulse usually shines.

In 2020, boost factor outperformed. While the value and dividend yields were lower by a wide margin.

Conditions have changed rapidly this year. In the first quarter of this year alone, markets have passed from growth to value. In the first quarter, value outperformed, followed by size and dividend yield factors. On the other hand, momentum, low volatility and quality factors underperformed. Sectors energy and finance have been the leaders since the announcement of the vaccine. Despite recent gains, value stocks remain at their cheapest level relative to growth since the dot-com bubble.

To better understand the above, we can give you an example of some ETFs. FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEArca: TILT) attempts to provide greater exposure to US equities by tilting the portfolio towards the long-term growth potential of small-cap and value stocks. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets Ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEArca: TLTD) and to FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEArca: TLTE) are ETFs with value and size factor, excellent for a market in the recovery phase.

As you can see, it is important to know the scenario in which we invest to know where to direct our capital.