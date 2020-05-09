Abusing steroids has effects ranging from acne to heart problems

When consumed steroids In excess, a distortion is created throughout the body causing side effects that can be mild, such as acne, or very serious, such as heart problems or the appearance of certain types of cancer. Let’s learn more about its consequences in this article.

Affects the hormonal system

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, consuming steroids disrupts the regular production of hormones, which could cause reversible or irreversible changes. Among the reversible are the reduced sperm production and atrophy in the testicles.

However, there are changes that cannot be amended, such as baldness, and breast development in men, known as gynecomastia. In the case of women, the hormonal system is altered in such a way that it causes masculinization, reducing the size of the breasts and the production of body fat, as well as the growth of body hair.

It affects the cardiovascular system

Excessive steroid use also affects Health cardiovascular, producing heart attacks and even strokes. By altering lipoprotein levels, it is possible to develop some heart-related disease.

On the other hand, by decreasing the level of high-density lipoprotein and increasing low-density lipoprotein, there is a risk of suffering atherosclerosis. This is because lipoids, or fats, when deposited inside the arteries, cause the alteration of blood flow.

Photo: Shutterstock

Other effects

Steroids cause liver tumors and blood cysts in the liver. If they burst, they cause internal bleeding. On the other hand, they can also generate skin problems, such as acne or cysts, it can even cause more hair and skin oil.

In addition to these problems, excessive consumption of steroids can raise levels of anger and violence in those who consume them, and can cause delusions. If you are not careful, it is even possible to get infected with diseases like HIV and hepatitis B and C by sharing syringes.

