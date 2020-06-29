They investigate the viral triple against covid-19 1:02

(CNN Spanish) – We still know very little about the new coronavirus, despite the fact that we have lived with it for almost seven months. However, scientists have managed to determine the groups of people who are most likely to get it and chronic diseases that, if tested positive for covid-19, could lead to a serious complication.

Dr. Elmer Huerta explains in this episode what these diseases or conditions are.

Hi. I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Recently, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the list of diseases that increase the risk that a person who becomes infected with the new coronavirus may have a more serious disease. Today we will review them briefly.

First of all, it is important to know that -with regard to infection with the new coronavirus- there are two types of risk: that of becoming infected and that of complicating oneself.

The risk of infection is borne by all human beings, and depends on not taking preventive measures to avoid getting the virus. In other words, children, adolescents, young people, older adults, all are at risk of becoming infected if they are exposed to the virus and do not take preventive measures.

For their part, the risk of a complication – and the theme of this episode – is different, and depends on the susceptibility that certain human beings have to become seriously ill, that is, that they may require hospitalization, intensive care or a mechanical ventilator to help them. to breathe, and may even die.

According to the CDC guide, there are two large groups of humans at increased risk for complications after infection: older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.

With respect to older adults, it has been estimated that the risk of complications increases with each decade of life, calculating that 80% of all deaths occur after the age of 65.

And in relation to the group of underlying diseases, these are in turn divided into two groups: those that definitely increase the risk and those that probably increase the risk of complications.

People of any age with the chronic conditions or illnesses I am about to mention are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19:

Obesity with a body mass index greater than 30, type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, people with a weakened defense system after a solid organ transplant, chronic heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, and sickle cell anemia.

While those of any age who may be at increased risk for complications have the following diseases or conditions:

Pregnancy, moderate to severe asthma, cigarette smoking, type 1 diabetes mellitus, strokes, cystic fibrosis, hypertension or high blood pressure, decreased defenses from bone marrow transplantation, immune deficiencies diagnosed by a doctor, HIV infection not receiving treatment with antiretrovirals, long-term use of corticosteroids or other drugs that lower the immune system, neurological conditions such as dementia, liver diseases, chronic pulmonary fibrosis, thalassemia.

Regarding children, the CDC says that those who suffer from medically complex conditions, who suffer from neurological, genetic, metabolic conditions, or have congenital heart disease, are at increased risk of serious COVID-19 disease.

Faced with this reality, the CDC advises that people suffering from any of these chronic diseases should do everything possible to decrease their risk of contagion, because by not getting and not getting sick, the risk of complication will be completely eliminated.

For this, the use of a mask or chinstrap when being in public, avoiding attending places with crowds of people, and if you have to go out, keeping a distance of at least two meters with other people are very important measures. Observing proper hand hygiene, washing them frequently with soap and water or using an alcohol gel, is also very important.

Remember that a person who does not become infected is a person who does not get sick, and if he does not get sick, well, it simply will not get complicated.

