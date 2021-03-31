What are the chances of a fourth stimulus check?



The idea of ​​a fourth stimulus check had already been proposed by lawmakers at the beginning of the year.

Photo: ADEK BERRY / Getty Images

About 130 million third stimulus checks have been distributed so far as part of President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 million coronavirus relief package, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported last week.

In total, some 160 million American households will receive a check, and eligible individuals will get a direct payment of up to $ 1,400, as well as additional credits for dependents of any age.

But as the stimulus checks are distributed there is talk of the probability that Americans can also receive a fourth stimulus check.

The idea had already been picked up long before President Joe Biden signed the stimulus bill three weeks ago when some progressive lawmakers expressed their wish that the third round be followed by more direct payments, as well as automatic extensions of unemployment insurance. .

Plans for a fourth stimulus check are gaining support in Congress. Several Democrats continue to push for a fourth check that would include recurring payments until the pandemic has subsided.. Newsweek reported that 64 lawmakers are asking for a fourth stimulus check that includes recurring payments. Earlier this month, 11 senators, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, asked Joe Biden to extend unemployment compensation indefinitely in addition to another round of checks.

When could a fourth stimulus check be approved?

In the event that another stimulus check is approved on a one-time or recurring basis, citizens shouldn’t wait for a new check to be signed in April since the legislation could take a little longer to pass through Congress.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said in an interview Sunday that the new long-term economic plan called Build Back Better will be divided into two parts and not released until next month.

The president will present the plan that seeks to support the country’s infrastructure in a speech in Pittsburg this Wednesday before unveiling the second part that will focus on aspects such as childcare and vaccinations.

The plan whose value is estimated at $ 3 billion, seeks to win the support of the Republicans so it will not be a quick or easy process. In the event that the new plan has to be approved by only half of the Senate, the tiebreaker vote would be given by Vice President Kamala Harris using the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill in the upper house, however this procedure can only be used once a fiscal year, so having used it in March, Democrats will not be able to use it again until October 1. However, a new stimulus check as we know it might not be produced. Experts are not convinced a fourth stimulus check will be included.

Citizens would have to accept that there will be no other direct paymentas Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody’s explained to Fortune magazine, explaining that such a fiscal stimulus package is designed to support the economy in the short term.

Last Thursday, the United States Department of Labor recorded 684,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance, which represents a decrease of 97,000 compared to the previous week and the first time in a year that the weekly is below 700,000 requests.

