What are the biggest health benefits of bell peppers



Peppers are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Bell peppers are a fruit that can be part of your healthy diet. Also called Sweet peppers are low in calories and packed with nutrients. They provide vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. They offer multiple benefits for your body, from favoring your skin to your heart.

You can enjoy peppers either raw or cooked in a wide variety of dishes, such as salads, sauces, stir-fries, and pasta. Green peppers are harvested before turning yellow, orange, and then red; the more mature they are the sweeter. While red bell peppers are higher in nutrients, they are all a healthy option.

1. Rich in vitamin C

Red peppers are fruits rich in vitamin C, much more than oranges. Just a half-cup serving of red bell pepper provides you with 85 mg of vitamin C which is equivalent to 106% of the recommended intake per day according to data from the Office of Dietary Supplements.

Vitamin C acts in your body as an antioxidant, helps produce collagen, a protein necessary for wound healing. Vitamin C also improves the absorption of iron present in foods of plant origin and contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system to protect the body against disease.

2. They are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant

In addition to vitamin C, bell peppers contain many health-protective compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. They have capsaicionoids (capsaicin is the most studied), capsinoids and carotenoids. Examples of these compounds in bell peppers are capsanthin, violaxanthin, lutein, quercetin, and luteolin.

3. They promote your heart health and longevity

The variety of antioxidants in bell peppers have been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Research presented at the 2020 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association notes that Eating chili peppers regularly is great for your heart and can help you add a few more years to your life. Researchers found that people who ate chili peppers reduced their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 26%, cancer by 23%, and all causes by 25%.

The benefits of chili peppers have been linked to compounds such as capsaicin, which can help dampen inflammation and other harmful processes involved in fatty plaque buildup in the arteries.

4. They promote the health of your eyes

Peppers are rich in beneficial compounds for the health of your eyes such as vitamin C and carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin; they also provide vitamin A.

The National Institutes of Health publish that research studies indicate that vitamin C, combined with other nutrients, may slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration. Some studies indicate that people who consume more vitamin C present in food have a lower risk of cataracts.

Lutein and zeaxanthin protect the retina from oxidative damage and can help reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

Curious fact

Christopher Columbus called the chili pepper of the Indies, due to its flavor so strong that he compared it to pepper. During the Conquest, in the 16th century, the Spanish named it chili pepper and used it to season meats, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico (INAH).

When they took the pepper to Spain, as it adapted to those lands, it lost its heat, becoming the sweet chili known as bell pepper.

