Even though we are only in the first half of 2020, covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, is on the way to becoming one of the main causes of death worldwide.

Illustration

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The pandemic has killed more than 280,000 people worldwide since January 9, when the first death was recorded in the city of Wuhan, China.

Experts warn, however, that the number may be far below the real, due to underreporting caused by the lack of testing in many countries, and the difficulty of obtaining standardized and up-to-date data on deaths.

“The scenario we see now points to the possibility that covid-19 will be among the leading causes of death in 2020, but we will only know this for sure in a few years, when we have the data,” the epidemiologist told BBC News Brasil Theo Vos, a researcher at the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment at the University of Washington, USA.

Even so, the available official data give an idea of ​​the dimension of covid-19 in face of other causes of death, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancers, which remain the most deadly.

graph of deaths by covid-19 vs. average weekly deaths from other causes in the world in 2017

Photo: BBC News Brasil

As you can see in the graph, as the epidemic advances or regresses in each country, the number of new deaths recorded fluctuates every week.

Still, at the peak between mid-March and April, it surpassed the average weekly deaths caused in 2017 by diabetes, traffic accidents and digestive tract diseases worldwide, leaving behind problems like tuberculosis, HIV and malaria.

graph of causes of death in the world

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The 2017 data are the most recent available in the study Global Burden of Disease, made by IHME, one of the most complete produced on the topic.

The study counts deaths from 282 types of illness and injury in 195 countries and territories.

causes of death chart in Latin America

Photo: BBC News Brasil

In a simplified calculation, it can be seen that, in Latin America, diabetes killed about 3,515 people weekly in 2017. Lung infections, such as pneumonia and bronchitis, killed 3,836 per week that year, on average.

But in the week of May 4-10, 2020, the covid-19 killed 6,987 people in the region.

graph of deaths by covid-19 vs. average weekly deaths from other causes in Latin America in 2017

Photo: BBC News Brasil

In Brazil, the same period from 4 to 10 May saw the number of new deaths recorded by covid-19 (4,072) far exceed the weekly average of homicide deaths in 2017 (1,227), the year in which the country broke a record history of violent deaths.

graph of deaths by covid-19 vs. average weekly deaths from other causes in Brazil in 2017

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Underreporting and ‘overflow effect’

Any comparison, however, is hampered by the underreporting of cases of covid-19, a problem that occurs in all countries, to a greater or lesser degree.

In Brazil, projections made by research groups at different universities say that the number of real cases of covid-19 can be 12 to 16 times higher than the official number.

In many countries, official death records only count those who die in hospitals or who have tested positive for the virus. Deaths without a precise diagnosis and those that occurred at home or in nursing homes for the elderly, for example, do not always enter the statistics immediately.

graph of causes of death in Brazil

Photo: BBC News Brasil

In addition, data analysis experts warn of the “overflow effect” that covid-19 can have on the most common causes of death, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

“What we call the spillover effect is the fact that the covid-19 pandemic is having a huge impact on other causes of death. For example, in reducing funding for research into malaria treatments, nutrition and poverty, especially in less developed countries, “Hannah Ritchie, head of research for the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, UK, told BBC News Brazil.

“In addition, in many countries there are people without treatment for cancer or cardiovascular disease because of the quarantine and the overload of health systems,” he says.

According to Theo Vos, of the IHME, the overflow effect of the pandemic in other causes of death is still “modest”, according to the few data available in real time.

“In the long run, I believe that the impact of the pandemic, disrupting health services and causing many people to go into poverty will be reflected in mortality.”

“But this indirect effect of covid-19 on deaths will not appear on death certificates. Therefore, we will only be able to measure it in the future and we are still trying to find ways to quantify it,” he concludes.

