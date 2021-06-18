What are the best wireless headphones on the market? Amazon puts several on offer

It is a tsunami that has no possible containment. We are talking about the market for wireless headphones, a sector that has not stopped growing in recent years and that, according to the outlook, will not stop growing in the coming years either. And it is that the skyrocketing consumption of music, series and podcasts through the smartphone or tablet, together with the convenience that the disappearance of cables has meant, is behind this growth.

Not surprisingly, several reports speak that the current market for Bluetooth Wireless Headphones invoiced more than 7,000 million euros worldwide in 2020, a figure that is expected to increase considerably by 2026 until reaching 15,000 million euros, with an annual growth of approximately 10%.

Practically all the traditional brands have launched themselves to try to get their share of the cake (Apple, LG, Sony, Samsung, Philips, Bose etc) but there are also many new ones that have gotten into the fight within the different ranges. It is not surprising, therefore, that portals such as Amazon launch aggressive offers for their customers, even in the best brands, before the Amazon Prime Day, which this year is celebrated on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 June.

When it comes to establishing which are the best wireless headphones on the market, you have to differentiate between high-end and mid-range or low-end, where prices are cheaper. As for the former, in recent months it has emerged the concept of active noise cancellation, a new technology that, through various microphones installed in the headphones, automatically removes unwanted sound frequencies, such as those that can occur, for example, in the metro at rush hour while going to work, or the noise of a car engine, which belongs to the so-called low frequencies where this capacity is very efficient.

Among the best, there are four models that stand out from the rest in terms of performance: the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds , the Jabra Elite 85T, the JBL Live Free NC + TWS, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and the Shure Aonic 215

Of all of them, the cheapest right now is the JBL Live Free, Right now on Amazon by 33%, specifically from 159 euros to 106. The best valued by users are instead the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and the Jabra Elite 85T, whose price is very similar (228 euros the first, 229 the second). The The biggest bargain is right now in the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which is the most expensive on the market but is currently on sale at 203.98 euros when its normal price exceeds 279. They have a range of 6 hours, high fidelity audio, resistant to sweat and water. For quality-price, of all this selection, it is the best of the options.

Offers in ranges below 50 euros

The truth is that not everyone is willing to spend more than 100 euros on wireless headphones and, although they do not have the same specifications or advantages, they do fulfill the basic function of being able to listen to a voice message, a series or a song. without cables. In this range, Amazon has also launched important offers before Amazon Prime Day.

In this sense, one of the most popular brands, Xiaomi (has more than 4,000 ratings on Amazon) has reduced its Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, with 5 hours of battery life and an ear detection system that helps suspend music when you take them off. Also on offer are the LYCHL 5.0 Sport IP7 Wireless Sports Headphones, the Iporachx Sport Bluetooth Headphones V5.1, IPX7, the Aoslen IPX5 Wireless Headphones, or the HOMSCAM Bluetooth Headphones with Microphones. These last three are only on sale until the end of Friday 18 and stocks last, so it is likely that from then on they will return to their usual price.

