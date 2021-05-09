What are the best variable mortgages of May 2021?

Loans for a 30-year home are still one of the most sought after options. EP

The Euribor continues to rise from its last record low in January (-0.505%). At the end of April it stood at -0.484%, however, as it is still in negative territory, the discounts continue to arrive like May water to the quotas of many mortgaged. Also for those who opt for a fixed rate mortgage, because these have become cheaper due to the very competitive mortgage offer that we have seen in the last year.

The trend in mortgage prices has caused a change in the choice of repayment terms. While loans for a 30-year home continue to be one of the most sought-after options, the short terms have remained for a variable type of product that allows us to overcome the instability that we have seen for some time in the Euribor.

Starting from this premise, this is what banks offer in the field of variable mortgages.

We can start by talking about hima Variable Smart Mortgage from EVO. It has a fixed TIN (2.10%) the first year and, from there, it changes: the first year is Euribor + 1.90%; from 2nd to 5th is Euribor + 0.88%; etc. Therefore, as the years go by the interest is lower. Just ask for a payroll and take out home insurance.

Another product to highlight is the Variable Mortgage Mari Carmen de Abanca, with a NIR of Euribor + 0.99% NIR (0.99% during the first year) and an APR of 2.47%. To access these conditions, Abanca requests the direct debit of a payroll, use the credit card 24 times a year and take out both life and home insurance.

The Bankinter Variable Mortgage It has a TIN of Euribor + 0.99% (1.99% the first year) and an APR of 2.67%. This interest will be enjoyed in exchange for having a Bankinter account, a pension plan and life and home insurance.

The Banco Mediolanum Freedom Mortgage covers the 80% of the sale or appraisal value (the lower of the two amounts) of the property with a term of up to 30 years. To contract the Freedom Mortgage, it will be necessary to have a checking account at Banco Mediolanum which, in any case, will be free during the term of the Freedom Mortgage. The interest rate is fixed during the first year (1.99%) and, in the next years, variable: annual Euribor + 1.05%. The APR is 2.37%.

The Variable Mortgage Online Bonus of Banco Santander finances 80% of the financing of a home with a maximum repayment period of 25 years. Regarding the interests, they are a TIN of the Euribor + 1.09% (2.09% the first year) and an APR of 1.37%. The bank grants these conditions if two payrolls of more than 1,200 euros are domiciled; three or more receipts; use three credit or debit cards, and purchase life and home insurance.

To know which mortgage is more or less adequate depending on what we are looking for, we will also have to take into account the connections and the financial situation of the future owners. Ultimately, comparing is the key.