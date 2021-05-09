What are the best variable mortgages of April 2021? SHUTTERSTOCK

Fixed or variable? This is one of the questions we have to answer when we are going to take out a mortgage. The first provides us stability, while the second offers us the opportunity to be able to pay less for our share, if the Euribor is on our side.

Therefore, everything will depend on what we want to risk. If we are afraid of ending up overpaying, we will opt for a fixed fee, but, in return, the interest charged by the bank is likely to be higher, since it will make less profit. In the event that we do not care that our installment varies, we will pay less interest, but with the risk that the mortgage ends up being more expensive.

Are you one of those who prefer to pay something more in exchange for peace of mind or do you not mind taking risks with the possibility of ending up paying less? Here are some of the best April variable mortgage options that can help clear the doubts of the undecided:

The Banco Mediolanum Freedom Mortgage. Covers the 80% of the sale or appraisal value (the lower of the two amounts) of the property with a term of up to 30 years. To contract the Freedom Mortgage, it will be necessary to have a checking account at Banco Mediolanum which, in any case, will be free during the term of the mortgage. The interest rate is fixed during the first year (1.99%) and, in the next years, variable: annual Euribor + 1.75%. The APR is 2.27%.

The Variable Mortgage of BBVA offers 80% financing with a maximum payback period of 30 years. It has a TIN of Euribor + 1.49% (1.99% first year) and an APR of 2.52%. To access these conditions we need to: direct a payroll, and take out home insurance and loan repayment.

The Openbank Variable Mortgage It offers a TIN of Euribor + 0.95% (1.95% the first year) and an APR of 2.15%. It has an 80% financing and a maximum repayment period of 30 years. To be able to access this offer, we will only have to direct the payroll and take out home insurance.

The Variable Orange Mortgage covers the 80% of the sale or appraisal value (the lower of the two amounts) of the property with a term of up to 30 years. It has neither an opening commission, nor a subrogation commission, nor for reimbursement or early or partial repayment. Likewise, the interest on this mortgage is Euribor + 0.99% (1.99% first year) TIN and 2.65% APR. To access these conditions we will have to direct the payroll and take out home and life insurance.

As we have seen, there are multiple banks that offer variable mortgages. To know which would be the best option, it is advisable to be clear about what we are looking for (low interest rates, fewer commissions, fewer links, etc.) and what we can afford.

100% financing on the mortgage… Is it possible?

Banks usually provide 80% of the value of the house, but that does not mean that there are no loans in which we can reach obtain the full financing of the property.

Santander Bank, for example, it offers a mortgage in which it grants up to 100% of the value of the house. For this we will have to buy a house marketed by Altamira, Casaktua or Aliseda. Depending on the profile we have (income, debts, etc.) it is possible that they grant us from 80%, 90% or 100% of the financing. As for the repayment period, it can be up to 40 years.