Little by little we are getting closer to the so-called “new normal”. Proof of this is that banks and notaries have reopened their doors. Therefore, the process to purchase a home is started again. In the event that you are one of the people who are thinking of buying a home, from iSaving we bring you the best variable mortgages for June 2020.

First of all, the COINC variable mortgage allows financing up to 80% the first home and 60% of the second. The interest on this mortgage is fixed for the first year (one 1.89% TIN) and the rest of the years depends on the differential of the Euribor + 1.10%. It has a Variable APR of 2.14%. The loan has a term to select between 3 and 30 years. It has no opening, partial or total amortization and subrogation fees.

The Open Variable Mortgage from Openbank It is intended to acquire a first or second home, for a maximum amount of 3,000,000 euros. The maximum funding is 80% of the lowest price of these amounts: the appraisal value of buying and selling in the usual homes. The fixed interest rate in the first year will correspond to 3.19% and the rest of the term to the differential of Euribor + 2.19%, the Variable APR will correspond to 3.38%. Openbank will bear the costs of appraisal and registry verification (simple note) whenever they are requested through Openbank, and they finally sign the mortgage loan with the entity.

The freedom mortgage of Mediolanum Bank offers until 80% of the sale or appraisal value (the lesser of the two amounts) of the property with a term of up to 30 years. It is intended for the acquisition of a first home, second residence or investment home. For hiring the Freedom Mortgage, it will be necessary to have a checking account with Banco Mediolanum that, in any case, will be free during the term of the Freedom Mortgage. The interest rate is fixed during the first year (1.99%) and, in the next, it is variable: without fulfilling conditions it will be Annual Euribor + 1.75% (2.27% APR Total variable of the operation) and fulfilling conditions: Annual Euribor + 1.05% (2.38% APR Total variable of the operation).

Finally, we will pay attention to the Bankia Variable Fee-Free Mortgage. The fixed monthly interest rate is subject to the term and the income that the applicant obtains. For income up to 1,200 euros, for example, the TIN the first year is from 2.10% and the rest of the years Euribor + 2.25% TIN. Also has 2.41% of variable APR. The client will bear the costs of the appraisal and domain certificate and charges or simple informative note. The main advantage and for what this mortgage stands out is mainly because it does not have any type of opening, study, cancellation or amortization commission associated with it.