Miniature versions of classic consoles have become a trend.

The tiny versions of consolesas popular as Mega Drive, NES, Super Nintendo and PlayStation, among others have becomea highly demanded product among users. On the one hand, there are those who get hold of them out of pure collecting – and nostalgia. On the other hand, many players see in them an opportunity to enjoy again those titles that made them so happy in the past.

They are all interestingand they have great video games inside, so we decided to order themfrom best to worstat our discretion. For this we have based on the selection of titles, their quantity and value for money. And as for tastes, colors,we encourage you to leave us your favorites.

SEGA Mega Drive MiniWith two controllers included and nothing more and nothing less than 42 video games inside, the SEGA myth during the generation of the 16 bits allows us to once again enjoy jewels such as The Story of Thor, Dynamite Heady, Light Crusader, Sonic the Hedgehog, Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Landstalker …

Super Nintendo SNES Classic MiniSuper Nintendo is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved consoles in Nintendo history. It is not for less; his arrival was a true revolution almost thirty years ago. And the culprits are some of its titles including: Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Castlevania IV or F-ZERO, among others. 21 essential games.

Nintendo NES Classic MiniThe predecessor of Super Nintendo is not far behind in terms of the variety and quality of the titles that appear in its guts: Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus, Excicebike, Ice Climber … Names that are unmissable pieces of video game history. Because this hobby would not be the same without the influence that NES exerted on the future of the industry.

PlayStation Classic MiniThe miniature version of one of the most important consoles of all time brought with it a division of opinions. The reason? Some absences in its catalog and the decision not to bet on its versions in our language. However, few can boast of joining Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 and Resident Evil in their ranks.

Neo Geo SNK MiniHe landed to celebrate SNK’s 30th. A miniature gem with a 3.5-inch LDC screen, which also allows you to connect to a television via HDMI. In it we can enjoy up to six installments of the Metal Slug franchise and five of The King of Fighters, in addition to titles such as King of the Monsters, The Last Blade 2 or Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle, among others.

The C64 MiniAs its name suggests, it is a tiny version of the legendary Commodore 64. Its USB joystick, whose cable is 1.5 meters, was criticized for the sensations that its materials transmitted to the touch. However, it continues to be the most faithful way to play titles like Battle Valley, Cyberdyne Warrior, Impossible Mission, Netherworld, Speedball …

You can buy these retro consoles from the following links:

More about: Sonic, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania, Donkey Kong Country, and Metal Slug.

.