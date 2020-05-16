There are mobile phones for all tastes, budgets and needs. Therefore, it is possible to find the smartphone that best suits your needs by doing a good search.





Honor 8A

This phone was released in early 2019. It integrates Android 9.0 Pie and Huawei’s customization layer, EMUI 9. Its processor is eight cores and it has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

Both cameras, both front and rear, are single lens; the one for selfies is 8MP while the back is 13MP.

The screen measures 6.09 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. Also, one-handed operation will be a simple matter thanks to finger gesture commands. The battery integrates 3 thousand 20 milliamps.





LG K40

This is the first entry-level mobile that integrates Artificial Intelligence functions into the camera. It was released in early 2019. The operating system that integrates this mobile is Android 8.1 Oreo which is complemented by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, all powered by an eight-core MediaTek processor.

The cameras of this LG mobile are simple lenses; the rear has a 16MP sensor while the front only reaches 8MP.

Its screen has a size of 5.7 inches and a resolution of 720 x 1440. The battery is 3 thousand milliamps.





Motorola Moto G8 Play

That member of the Motorola G8 family, was launched in October 2019. It integrates 2 GB in RAM with 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The brain of this mobile is a MediaTek Helio P70 eight-core chipset and Android 9.0 Pie.

The selfie cam is a single 8 megapixel lens. The rear camera system has three sensors of 13 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP, respectively. The battery is 4 thousand milliamps, which means that autonomy will not be a major problem.

The screen has a size of 6.2 inches and a resolution of 720 x 1520.





Samsung Galaxy A10s

Launched in August 2019, this Samsung model integrates Android 9.0 Pie that can be updated to Android 10. On the inside, the Galaxy A10s has 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage (expandable with microSD card) and an eight-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a size of 6.2 inches. The selfie camera is a single 8 MP lens while the rear one is made up of two sensors: one 13 MP and one 2 MP. The battery is large, reaching 4 thousand milliamps.





Xiaomi Redmi 7A

This mobile was launched in mid-2019, in July. Its screen is 5.45 inches (very comfortable for small hands) and has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels.

The rear camera, with a single lens, is 13 MP while the one for selfies, also simple, is 5 MP.

The operating system that integrates the Redmi 7A is Android 9.0 Pie and is accompanied by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 eight-core processor.

It has 2 GB of RAM memory, 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The battery is 4 thousand milliamps; It could go a whole day without recharging.

