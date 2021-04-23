What are the best plant-based food sources of iron?

Iron is an essential nutrient that plays an important role in numerous bodily functions. The body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to different parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to the muscles. The body also requires iron to make hormones and connective tissue. It is well known that an iron deficiency significantly deteriorates health, in principle leads to weakness and anemia. Although on many occasions the symptoms may take time to appear, the body is wise and always sends us signals, it usually presents with: low energy levels, shortness of breath, headaches, irritability, dizziness, anxiety, hair loss and depression.

It is important to know that iron can be found in two forms in food: heme and heme. Heme iron is only found in animal products, while non-heme iron is only found in plants. It is true that iron is naturally more available from animal sources and that is why we have been believing for many years that meat is the main alternative to obtain it. Based on this, it is very normal for people who follow a vegan and vegetarian diet to worry more specifically about their iron consumption. The recommended daily intake is based on a average intake of 18 mg per dayHowever, it is a fact that individual requirements vary according to the gender and stage of life of each person. As with pregnant women, they require almost twice as much, that is the equivalent of 27 mg per day.

It is time to open your horizons and integrate these into your daily diet. exceptional plant sources of iron. They are a great alternative to reduce the consumption of red meat and animal products, accessible, delicious and versatile.

1. Tofu, tempeh and soy

Soybeans and foods derived from soybeans are packed with iron. It is also a complete protein, which means that it contains the nine essential amino acids for the body. And that makes it a practically essential food for vegetarians and vegans. Soy contains around 8.8 mg per cup, which is equivalent to 49% of the recommended daily intake, a serving of natto (a fermented soy product) offers 15 mg, that is, 83% of the recommended iron intake Nothing bad! For its part, 6 ounces (168 grams) of tofu or tempeh each offer 3 to 3.6 mg of iron. Another of the great benefits of soy products is that they provide between 10 and 19 grams of protein per serving and are also a good source of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

Tofu / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Lentils

Lentils are worthy representatives of the legume family and are noted for their great nutritional and satiating power, are ideal for suppressing appetite and reducing excessive calorie consumption. They are very accessible, versatile and of course one of the foods of vegetable origin richest in iron: a cooked cup contains 6.6 mg, that is to say about 37% of the recommended daily intake. Lentils also contain a significant amount of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber, folate, and manganese. For added context: a cup of cooked lentils contains 18 grams of protein and covers about the 50% of the recommended daily intake of fiber.

Lentils. / Photo: Courtesy

3. Beans, chickpeas, and peas

In general we can say that legumes are rich in iron, however there are some variants that contain it in greater quantities. Such is the case of white, lime, red and white beans that are similar in their iron contribution to soybeans, they contain 4.4 to 6.6 mg per cooked cup, they can contribute up to 37% of the daily intake. However, chickpeas and black-eyed peas have the highest iron content. They provide between 4.6 and 5.2 mg per cooked cup. In addition to their iron content, beans and peas are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates, fiber, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, and various beneficial plant compounds. It is known that the consumption of beans, peas and legumes in general, is a magnificent dietary addition that benefits health: they reduce the levels of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, they are also of great help to reduce abdominal fat.

Green peas. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Flax, pumpkin, sesame and hemp seeds

It is no news to say that seeds are a staple food group in the vegetarian diet and one of the main reasons is their high iron content. The variants that attract the most attention are pumpkin, sesame, hemp and flax seeds, they contain around 1.2 to 4.2 mg of iron per two tablespoons. The seeds also contain good amounts of plant protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds. Another great fact about their composition is that they are a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Hemp seeds, in particular, contain these two fats in the proportion considered optimal for human health.

Pumpkin seeds. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Cashews, pine nuts and other nuts

Nuts are another staple in vegetarian diets, but they are also essential in any healthy lifestyle. They are incredibly nutritious, rich in plant protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, specifically nuts and nut butters contain enough non-heme iron. The most recommended variants are almonds, cashews, pine nuts and macadamia nuts, which contain between 1 and 1.6 mg of iron per ounce. The recommendation is to consume them in their natural and raw versions, the toasted options can interfere with their nutrient content. Regarding nut butters, it is best to choose a 100% natural variety to avoid an unnecessary dose of added oils, sugars and salt.

Pinions. / Photo: Pixabay

6. Green vegetables

Believe it or not, there are great iron-rich fruit and vegetable alternatives that are actually the perfect complement to plant-based diets. Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, chard, broccoli, and beet greens contain between 2.5 and 6.4 mg of iron per cooked cup, that is to say between 14 and 36% of the daily intake. In fact, a great example of its potential is the following: 100 grams of spinach contains 1.1 times more iron than the same amount of red meat and 2.2 times more than 100 grams of salmon. This is also 3 times more than 100 grams of hard-boiled eggs and 3.6 times more than the same amount of chicken. The only downside could be that due to its light weight, it is difficult for many people to consume 100 grams of raw green leafy vegetables. The solution? Create rich dishes with these cooked vegetables.

Spinach. / Photo: Pxhere

–

