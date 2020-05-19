Having signed a 30-year mortgage with a bank does not mean that we must have the mortgage in that entity with theconditions agreed at the beginninguntil we finish paying, since there is the so-calledmortgage subrogation.We can carry out this operation to reduce our monthly installment with a better interest rate, eliminate the loan ties or lengthen the term of the mortgage.

This operation brings numerous advantages to clients:

– You do not have to pay the Tax on Documented Legal Acts (IAJD).

– Notary and registry expenses are lower and have a lower cost than when signing a new mortgage loan.

From iAhorro we bring you thebest mortgages that accept subrogation:

TheING Variable MortgageIt allows a repayment term of between 9 and 40 years and a maximum financing of 80% for the usual homes and 75% for a second home. In the first year, interest is 1.99% TIN and the rest of the term will depend on the Euribor differential + 1.11%. The Variable APR is 1.70%.

This mortgage does not carry commissions for total or partial compensation, for opening, for change of conditions or subrogation. ING assumes the expenses of notary, management, registration or appraisal.

On the other hand,Fixed Mortgage without backpack from My Investordoes not oblige users to contract other products or to direct debit the payroll. It allows a maximum financing of 70% of the appraised value for second homes.

As for commissions, it has an APR of 1.5% and a TIN of 1.19%.

This mortgage does not carry study, opening or cancellation fees or expenses. Nor does it charge a commission for subrogation. It is intended for families with a minimum income of 4,000 euros net per month.

Bankia also offers this optionboth on your fixed and variable mortgage. It allows it to be established within a maximum period of 30 years and the bank is in charge of the notary, registry, taxes and management.

As for interests, they vary depending on whether it isa fixed or variable mortgage:

– Fixed mortgage:If the client does not have the income domiciled at Bankia, he will have to pay a TIN of 2.15% the first year and 3.15% the rest of the years. In compliance with this condition, on the other hand, the TIN will be 2.15% during all the years in which the mortgage is in force.

– Variable mortgage:the TIN will be 2.10% the first year and the EURIBOR BOE 12 months plus 3.25% the next years in the case of not domiciling the income in Bankia. If this requirement is met from the first year, you will have to pay EURIBOR BOE 12 months + 2.25%.

The APR percentage will be as follows:

– Fixed mortgage:it will be 3.39% if the income is not domiciled in the entity and 2.46% if said requirement is met.

– Variable mortgage:3.38% without direct debiting of income and 2.45% if doing so.

As we can see, there are numerous options to subrogate our mortgage. In case of doubts you can still ask for help in iAhorro.

