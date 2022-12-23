What are the best LED lights for you home?

Lighting in your home can improve the quality of your life. It creates an atmosphere conducive to relaxation, well-being and productivity. The most cost-effective, efficient and affordable option for indoor lighting is the home LED lamp.

Diodes: Devices and features

Although LED technology has been around since 1962, it was only recently that its use began to take hold. LED comes from the English light-emitting diode, which means “diode that emits light.” There are many types of LEDs, and although they differ in their structure, the core of each is always a semiconductor chip. It converts electricity into light.

A chip typically is composed of silicon-based crystals and various additives. In an LED, this crystal consists of two layers, one of which is called “p” and the other “n”. The “n” layer has many electrons and the “p” layer has many holes. If a current is connected to such a crystal, electrons from the “n” layer begin to jump into the holes from the “p” layer. During this jump, they have a significant excess of energy, which they “throw out” outside in the form of light.

How do you choose the right LED lamp?

There are many types of LED lamps:

In appearance

Design

Productivity

Assembly technology

You can also distinguish them by their angle of incidence, color, and luminous flux characteristics. These characteristics are all important, and each will be discussed separately. It should be noted that the question: "Which LED lamps are better?" has no definite answer. You need to look at the installation site, purpose and area of ​​the room, design style and lighting preferences.

Energie

Both the power and brightness of LED lamps can be used as interdependent indicators. A lot of people want to ensure that LED lights purchased have the same brightness levels as conventional incandescent lamps. In lumens, brightness refers to the intensity of the emitted beam. You can find information about this on the label of all LED lights.

What is the best way to select an LED lamp based on power?

15 W – 136 lm

25 W – 249 lm

40 W – 470 lm

60 W – 806 lm

75 W – 1,055 lm

100 W – 1,521 lm

150 W – 2452 lm

200 W – 3452 lm

Norms in accordance with SNiP 2305-95 for 1 sq. M:

Kitchen, bedroom, living room – 150 lumens

Children’s room, office – 200 lm

Bathroom, corridor – 50 lm

Simple calculations can be used to determine the number of lights and power required for each room.

Luminous flux characteristics

Depending on what material the crystals of an LED chip are made from and the distance electrons travel between them, a certain color can be created. White light is either warm or cool. Because the LED glows only in one color, it is rich and saturated. This makes it so enjoyable. The RG LED symbol is used to identify the colors of the packaging.

Due to their affordability, DIP LEDs have become the most common type of LED. DIP-diodes have a higher illumination rating, so the number of them installed will increase. A single LED light could contain as many as 80 DIP-diodes and the strongest lights may be between 3-4W.

For surface mounting, LED SMD can be used. LED SMD have better light parameters and are more efficient than DIP Diodes. These diodes are small and can be shaped in any shape, including squares or rectangles.

Glowing temperature and color spectrum

To define color, the term color temperature is used – it is expressed in Kelvin on a scale from 1000 K to 10,000 K, where 1000 K is red and 10,000 K is blue.

With LED lamps you have the ability to light different temperatures.

Warm white (approximately 27000-3200K).

Ice white (about 6000K)

Neutral white, approximately 4000-4500K

LED lighting in the form of strips is also produced with colored radiation – red, blue, green.

Higher Kelvin values mean brighter light. Naturalness ranges from 4000-4500 to daylight at 6000-6500. This cold option, though not recommended for residential use, is very popular in operating rooms. The maximum housing lights can have a price of 4800k.

Index value for color rendering

This index measures how well objects are preserved in natural light when they are exposed to lamps. Ideally, artificial lighting for an apartment should not distort the colors of furniture and wallpaper at all. Referring to sunlight’s color rendering index, or CRI 100, is the best option. Use CRI LED lamps to achieve the highest possible number of 97. Acceptable – no less than 80. Anything below – all gray or like in a nightclub.

The scattering angle and the form of the light are dependent on each other

Home LED lights come in a variety of light shapes. Here are some of the most sought-after:

Classic pear and its variety corn – angle of dispersion 270̊

Candle

Ellipse

Tuba

Reflector

A scattering angle is greater for convex light. Complex lighting effects will be more fascinating the more complicated they are. The type of LED lamp can emit either a focused or diffuse beam of light. Information about the scattering angle (25, 30, 60 and 270 degrees) is included in the package.