What are the best juice combinations to cleanse the body and accelerate metabolism



These juices are a true nutritional treasure, they are characterized by their content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber.

Photo: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Detoxification is vital to staying healthy. Toxins clog our system and interfere with the proper functioning of the organs. Therefore it is an important health measure to get rid of toxins, their constant presence in the body is related to various symptoms that deteriorate the quality of life such as chronic fatigue, insomnia, obesity, diabetes, back pain, sleep disorders, mental and digestive. Regular detoxification not only ensures the proper flow of energy, it also boosts the immune system, prevents chronic diseases, and is associated with a healthy weight. Based on it makes all the sense the growing popularity of detox juices, which are part of numerous nutrition trends and which are related to great benefits to purify the body and lose weight.

In the beginning, detox juices came as a healthy alternative for replace sugary drinks, which we usually consume on a recurring and daily basis without being very aware of its effects on health. Finally, these are drinks that we seek to consume for their stimulating and refreshing effects, although these are only momentary and are related to their high sugar content. The perfect example is soft drinks, which do a lot of damage to the body, since they increase toxins and eventually make us feel sluggish and low on energy. They are also related to serious alterations in the state of health. Today we know that detox juices are much more than a fashion trend and are associated with great health benefits: they purify the body of toxins, improve digestion and intestinal health, cleanse the liver, fight inflammation, promote healthy skin, increase the consumption of essential nutrients and help lose weight.

Currently many nutritionists recommend the consumption of detox juices in any healthy diet based on weight loss The secret? Bet on the correct combinations of ingredients, otherwise they will simply be rich in natural sugars. Based on this, we set out to compile four of the best mixtures, which, thanks to their balance of nutrients, stimulate detoxification. Take note! They are very simple, accessible and easy to integrate into the daily routine.

1. Ginger, pineapple and beet juice

This juice is not only one of the healthiest options but also delicious. The best of all is that it is truly practical to prepare, it is also rich in vitamines, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. For its part, beets are a great source of vitamin C, which increases the absorption of iron and its natural sugar content fills it with high-quality energy. Pineapple shines for its high water content, its bromelain enzyme gives it great digestive properties and its potassium content makes it highly purifying. Ginger is the star ingredient thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory potential. This juice is very stimulating, it benefits digestion and intestinal transit, aspects that promote weight loss. To prepare it you must use the juice extractor and simply add the following ingredients, process for a minute and consume immediately.

1 large beet, peeled 1.5 cups diced pineapple 1 pear 1 medium ginger

Among the main benefits of this simple drink are its qualities for boost immunity and reduce inflammation.

Beet and ginger juice. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Carrot, orange and ginger juice

Just the perfect combination, with the power of carrot, orange and ginger brought together you don’t need anything else. Best of all, its sweet and slightly bitter taste is just perfect. It is a nutritional treasure that will give you vitality to start the mornings with a lot of nutrition, on the other hand carrots are full of beta carotene that act as powerful antioxidants against inflammation and that are enhanced with the same qualities of ginger. In addition, the orange contains a lot of fiber and vitamin C that benefit detoxification and also strengthen the immune system. To prepare it you must use the juice extractor and simply add the following ingredients, process for a minute and consume immediately.

2 large carrots 1 orange 1 medium ginger piece

In addition, this rich detox juice is associated with qualities to reduce bad cholesterol, benefits digestion, is highly hydrating, and also improves the appearance of hair and skin.

Carrot and ginger juice. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Apple, beet and carrot juice

The combination of ingredients in this juice represents the perfect balance of essential nutrients, stands out for its high content of vitamins and minerals. In fact, it is a highly recommended combination that provides 3 of the 5 recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables. It stands out for its vitamin A and C content, which stimulate the immune system and protect us from diseases. The fiber of the apple, pectin is the key nutrient to promote intestinal cleansing and the beet makes it incredibly satiating. To prepare it you must use the juice extractor and simply add the following ingredients, process for a minute and consume immediately.

1 beet 1 apple 2 carrots

It shines for its benefits to speed up the metabolism and is highly detoxifying.

Apple and beet juice. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Ginger, cucumber and apple juice

This juice is the most refreshing, hydrating and full of energy. Cucumber is one of the star ingredients to detoxify the body, it is characterized by a high content of water and minerals such as potassium that give it diuretic properties. It is also considered a great natural anti-inflammatory, as is the case with ginger. For its part, the apple is satiating, very low in calories and rich in fiber, which benefits intestinal transit. It also provides a sweet flavor that makes it very enjoyable. It is one of the more recommended alternatives for the warm months of the yearas it is very light. To prepare it you must use the juice extractor and simply add the following ingredients, process for a minute and consume immediately.

1 cucumber 1 green apple 1 lemon 1 piece of medium ginger, peeled

Bet on consuming it as a snack or fasting, it is very digestive and a good ally against constipation.

Detox juice. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: